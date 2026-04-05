California Dreaming: Niall Reid-Stephen's Goal Lifts United in Orange County
Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Irvine, CA - New Mexico United defeated Western Conference foe Orange County SC 1-0 on Saturday night at Championship Soccer Stadium. A goal by New Mexico's Niall Reid-Stephen proved to be enough to secure the win as United held off a late push from Orange County.
A key save by New Mexico goalkeeper Kris Shakes in the 12th minute on a shot from Orange County's Christopher Hegardt helped build momentum early for the Black and Yellow. Orange County created multiple chances in the opening half, including attempts from Marcelo Palomino and Hegardt, but were unable to break through.
New Mexico would find the breakthrough in the 32nd minute when Reid-Stephen converted from the penalty spot after drawing a foul inside the box two minutes earlier. The goal would be United's only shot on target of the match, giving New Mexico a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.
Coming out of the break, Orange County continued to push forward. Orange County's Liam MacKinnon came close in the 49th minute on a header that sailed over the bar. The second half turned physical, with Orange County's Chris Gloster shown a yellow card in the 52nd minute.
Orange County maintained pressure throughout the second half, earning set pieces and pushing numbers forward, but struggled to create clear chances against United's defensive shape.
As time wound down, New Mexico remained organized defensively, limiting Orange County's opportunities. Orange County's best chances came late in stoppage time, with a free kick from Stephen Kelly in the 92nd minute that sailed over the crossbar. Kelly had another attempt from distance in the final moments that also missed the target.
Despite finishing with 58 percent possession and outshooting New Mexico 13-4, Orange County managed just one shot on target. New Mexico's defensive discipline and efficiency in front of goal proved to be the difference in the match.
New Mexico United will remain on the road as it travels to face Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Kickoff for that match is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT and can be watched on ESPN+, KRQE.com, Estrella, and NM50.
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