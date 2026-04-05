Switchbacks FC Draw at Weidner Field against Lexington SC

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on game night

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on game night(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC battled Lexington SC at Weidner Field, ending with a final score of 1-1.

Throughout the match, Colorado Springs maintained steady control, finishing with an 85.4% passing accuracy to keep possession moving. The team pushed forward when possible, recording 20 crosses and earning 10 corner kicks to create chances in the attacking third.

On the defensive side, Colorado Springs stayed organized, winning all seven of their tackle attempts and adding 12 interceptions to break up play.

Lexington SC opened the scoring early, finding the back of the net in the 11'. #7 Marcus Epps delivered a ball from the right endline into the box to #12 Xavier Zengue, who finished with a left-footed shot from the six-yard area, placing it high to the left.

A key moment earlier in the match came in the 36' when #1 Christian Herrera made an important save. Epps advanced down the left side and got a shot off from close range, but Herrera was well-positioned to make the stop.

Colorado Springs found the equalizer in the 79' after being awarded a penalty kick. The call came when #7 Jonas Fjeldberg was tripped inside the 18-yard box by Lexington's #4 Arturo Ordóñez. Bennett converted from the spot, sending a right-footed shot low to the left.

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Post Match Quotes: Alan McCann:

Overall thoughts:

"First half, the only chance we give up, we concede. Realistically, down that right-hand side. We don't track our run back post, and they convert back post. We're more aggressive in the second half. Turns them over consistently. It gives us more chances, and we're way more threatening. But we should have converted at least one more, including the penalty, and then right at the end is a bit of a gamble, but you could have got it at the end there. Should have been a win, realistically."

On going into a bye week:

"Exactly that. Reset. You know, we have a couple of bodies that have come back after the international break, which, you know, is no fault of their own or ours. That they're now out for four, five weeks. So that's where it was today. You see, we had to play Mahoney out rightback. You very rarely see Mahoney out there, so it's a reset time. Hopefully, we'll get a signing in as well over that period, too, to add to the group. Have these lads recover, get back to buoyancy, get back to a level playing field where they're not overused, and then we have a full squad to pick from."

Khori Bennett

Overall thoughts:

We wanted to come out with three points, but, you know, one point is better than none. We're not satisfied with the one point.

On being a consistent scorer for penalty kicks:

"PK's (Penalty kicks) are my responsibility. I step up each time for the team and try to deliver. I have to give credit to my teammates who are winning the PKs. You know, the wingers specifically. They always come on and put the defense under some pressure. If this is how we're going to score goals for now, we're not satisfied with that. But it's another way of scoring goals, and we will take them.

Matt Mahoney

On Lexington's goal early on:

"On a personal note, I have to do better on the first half. Right out of the gates, we conceded early. Guy just beat me, and then he's in the box. We didn't make them defend enough. But then in the second half, we completely turned it around, and we put them on their heels."

On the team's mindset from the first to the second half:

"I think it was our mentality. I think in the first half, we didn't quite figure them out on the ball, and we kind of gave him a little too much respect. Then in the second half, the quality of coming out in the final third, no mistakes in the back, and we were able to put pressure on them."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (2) LEX: Oliver Semmle (2)

Goals: COS: Bennett (79') (PK) LEX: Zengue (A:Epps) (11')

YC:COS: Bennett (5'), Burner (57'), Daroma (90+2') LEX: Goodrum (60')

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2026

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