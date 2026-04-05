Switchbacks FC Draw at Weidner Field against Lexington SC
Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC battled Lexington SC at Weidner Field, ending with a final score of 1-1.
Throughout the match, Colorado Springs maintained steady control, finishing with an 85.4% passing accuracy to keep possession moving. The team pushed forward when possible, recording 20 crosses and earning 10 corner kicks to create chances in the attacking third.
On the defensive side, Colorado Springs stayed organized, winning all seven of their tackle attempts and adding 12 interceptions to break up play.
Lexington SC opened the scoring early, finding the back of the net in the 11'. #7 Marcus Epps delivered a ball from the right endline into the box to #12 Xavier Zengue, who finished with a left-footed shot from the six-yard area, placing it high to the left.
A key moment earlier in the match came in the 36' when #1 Christian Herrera made an important save. Epps advanced down the left side and got a shot off from close range, but Herrera was well-positioned to make the stop.
Colorado Springs found the equalizer in the 79' after being awarded a penalty kick. The call came when #7 Jonas Fjeldberg was tripped inside the 18-yard box by Lexington's #4 Arturo Ordóñez. Bennett converted from the spot, sending a right-footed shot low to the left.
Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website, HERE for the latest news and information.
Post Match Quotes: Alan McCann:
Overall thoughts:
"First half, the only chance we give up, we concede. Realistically, down that right-hand side. We don't track our run back post, and they convert back post. We're more aggressive in the second half. Turns them over consistently. It gives us more chances, and we're way more threatening. But we should have converted at least one more, including the penalty, and then right at the end is a bit of a gamble, but you could have got it at the end there. Should have been a win, realistically."
On going into a bye week:
"Exactly that. Reset. You know, we have a couple of bodies that have come back after the international break, which, you know, is no fault of their own or ours. That they're now out for four, five weeks. So that's where it was today. You see, we had to play Mahoney out rightback. You very rarely see Mahoney out there, so it's a reset time. Hopefully, we'll get a signing in as well over that period, too, to add to the group. Have these lads recover, get back to buoyancy, get back to a level playing field where they're not overused, and then we have a full squad to pick from."
Khori Bennett
Overall thoughts:
We wanted to come out with three points, but, you know, one point is better than none. We're not satisfied with the one point.
On being a consistent scorer for penalty kicks:
"PK's (Penalty kicks) are my responsibility. I step up each time for the team and try to deliver. I have to give credit to my teammates who are winning the PKs. You know, the wingers specifically. They always come on and put the defense under some pressure. If this is how we're going to score goals for now, we're not satisfied with that. But it's another way of scoring goals, and we will take them.
Matt Mahoney
On Lexington's goal early on:
"On a personal note, I have to do better on the first half. Right out of the gates, we conceded early. Guy just beat me, and then he's in the box. We didn't make them defend enough. But then in the second half, we completely turned it around, and we put them on their heels."
On the team's mindset from the first to the second half:
"I think it was our mentality. I think in the first half, we didn't quite figure them out on the ball, and we kind of gave him a little too much respect. Then in the second half, the quality of coming out in the final third, no mistakes in the back, and we were able to put pressure on them."
Match Statistics:
Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (2) LEX: Oliver Semmle (2)
Goals: COS: Bennett (79') (PK) LEX: Zengue (A:Epps) (11')
YC:COS: Bennett (5'), Burner (57'), Daroma (90+2') LEX: Goodrum (60')
Images from this story
|
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on game night
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2026
- Monterey Bay FC Share Points against San Antonio FC in Third Home Game - Monterey Bay FC
- San Antonio FC Plays to Scoreless Draw at Monterey Bay F.C. - San Antonio FC
- Phoenix Rising Falls, 2-0, to Sacramento Republic FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Locomotive Stay Unbeaten with 3-2 Home Win over Las Vegas Lights FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Penalty Decides Tight Contest as Orange County SC Suffers First Loss of Season - Orange County SC
- California Dreaming: Niall Reid-Stephen's Goal Lifts United in Orange County - New Mexico United
- Republic FC Dominates Early in 2-0 Triumph over Phoenix Rising FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC's Comeback Falls Short in Loss at El Paso Locomotive FC - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Switchbacks FC Draw at Weidner Field against Lexington SC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Miami FC Battles Heat, Hartford Athletic to Scoreless Tie - Miami FC
- Blake Ties Franchise Record for Goals - Indy Eleven
- Rowdies Find Late Winner in Jacksonville - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Sporting JAX Men Battle to the End in Late Loss to Tampa Bay - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Louisville City Suffers Rare Home Loss, Ending Near Two-Year Streak - Louisville City FC
- Louisville City Suffers Rare Home Loss, Ending Near Two-Year Streak - Louisville City FC
- Detroit City Battles to Road Point in Scoreless Draw at Rhode Island FC - Detroit City FC
- Rhode Island FC Splits Scoreless Tie with Detroit City FC - Rhode Island FC
- United Earns 2-2 Draw with Birmingham - Loudoun United FC
- Xavier Zengue Scores in LSC's 1-1 Draw at Colorado Springs - Lexington SC
- Battery Race Past Louisville in 0-2 Road Win on Goals by Kissiedou, Pakhomov - Charleston Battery
- Goldthorp's Late Goal Earns Road Draw at Indy - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Orange County SC Look to Extend Strong Start against New Mexico United - Orange County SC
- Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at El Paso Locomotive FC: Saturday, April 4, 6:00 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Inaugural Winner of Regional Talent Competition the Search to be Crowned at Rhode Island FC's Third-Annual 401 Night, Presented by Santoro Oil - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Switchbacks FC Draw at Weidner Field against Lexington SC
- Switchbacks FC Move on to the Round of 32 After a Breath Taking Win over Spokane Velocity.
- Khori Bennett Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 4
- Switchbacks FC Fall to New Mexico United on the Road
- Christian Herrera Named to Team of the Round in the US Open Cup