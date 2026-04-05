Sporting JAX Men Battle to the End in Late Loss to Tampa Bay

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







The Sporting JAX men's team (0-4-1, 1 pt) fell Saturday night to the Tampa Bay Rowdies (4-0-0, 12 pts) on a 95th-minute header.

Returning to Hodges Stadium for their first-ever meeting with Sunshine State rival Tampa Bay, Sporting JAX delivered a spirited performance in front of a strong crowd of home and traveling supporters, creating an electric atmosphere in Jacksonville.

The match opened with early pressure from the visitors, but Sporting JAX's backline rose to the challenge, turning away multiple chances to keep the match level. Goalkeeper Christian Olivares stood out with a composed and confident performance, anchoring a disciplined defensive effort.

As the first half progressed, Sporting JAX found its rhythm in the attacking third. Kieran Sadlier created a dangerous opportunity inside the box, while Emil Jääskeläinen continued to push the pace and test the Rowdies' defense, signaling a growing attacking presence.

In the 84th minute, Sporting JAX created one of its best chances on the counter, as Dida Armstrong and Harvey Neville combined down the sideline. Neville found Emil Jääskeläinen in a dangerous position, but the opportunity just missed.

As stoppage time approached, it looked like both sides were headed for a hard-earned draw, with Sporting JAX matching an unbeaten Tampa Bay side throughout.

In the 95th minute, Tampa Bay delivered a cross into the box that was headed home by Evan Conway. Despite the late result, Sporting JAX showed resilience, holding an undefeated opponent scoreless for nearly the entire match. The team spoke to the heartbreak following the match.

"Whether you lose a goal in the first minute or the 94th minute, it always hurts," Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox said. "But we've worked so hard and for the players to put so much into the game to come away with nothing, it's really difficult to take."

While it's a tough result, they also expressed optimism and a belief that, with the progress being continually made, things will get better and the ones will come.

"It's always about these moments, at the moment when things aren't going well for you, and things are difficult," Fox added. "You go through these periods, but it will turn; I'm absolutely sure it'll turn."

The players pour hard work and energy into these matches, making endings like this especially difficult. Sporting JAX defenders Tyshawn Rose and Antonio Gomez spoke on it, emphasizing the team's will to bounce back.

"We're gonna look at the film and continue to work on what we need to work on to get better for the next game," Rose said. "There's a lot of games in this season, so we can't really dwell on games too long."

"I thought we fought well," Gomez said. "It's getting better and better each day."

Sporting JAX will be back in action next Saturday, taking on Detroit City FC away from home.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2026

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