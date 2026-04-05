Detroit City Battles to Road Point in Scoreless Draw at Rhode Island FC

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC battles Rhode Island FC

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC battles Rhode Island FC(Detroit City FC)

CENTREVILLE, R.I. - Detroit City FC earned a valuable road point Saturday afternoon, playing to a 0-0 draw against Rhode Island FC at Centreville Bank Stadium in USL Championship play. A disciplined defensive performance and another clean sheet from goalkeeper Carlos Herrera extended Detroit City FC's strong start to the 2026 campaign.

Head coach Danny Dichio again trusted his settled back line, with Herrera behind Tommy Silva, Callum Montgomery, captain Devon Amoo-Mensah, and Haruki Yamazaki. Ryan Williams, Kobe Hernandez-Foster, Ates Diouf, Abdoulaye Diop, Jeciel Cedeno, and leading scorer Darren Smith rounded out the XI as Le Rouge closed a three-match road swing in all competitions.

Rhode Island fashioned the first clear looks of the afternoon, using width and service from wide areas to generate a series of headed chances. Herrera's most important intervention of the opening half came in the 43rd minute, when he reacted sharply to push away a close-range header and send the match to the break scoreless.

After halftime, the hosts continued to press, ultimately finishing with a 53-47 edge in possession and a 14-5 advantage in total shots. Detroit's defensive structure held firm, however, limiting Rhode Island to just two shots on target on the day.

As the second half wore on, Dichio turned to his bench for fresh legs and attacking thrust, introducing Aedan Stanley, Rio Hope-Gund, Connor Rutz and Alex Dalou. Atkinson registered one of Rhode Island's best late looks from distance, forcing a save in the 86th minute, while for DCFC, Dalou and Rutz helped stretch the field in transition.

Herrera finished with two saves, seven recoveries and 30 completed passes, anchoring a back group that once again showed organization and composure under pressure. Montgomery and Amoo-Mensah combined for 121 completed passes and four blocks, while Hernandez-Foster led City with 10 passes in the final third and seven completed there as Le Rouge tried to pick their moments on the break.

Rhode Island's attack was led by Agustin Rodriguez and Leo Afonso, who accounted for eight of the hosts' 14 shots. Even so, Detroit's collective defending restricted clear-cut chances, with most of the home side's opportunities coming from crosses and speculative efforts outside the box.

Over 90-plus minutes for DCFC, Smith, Cedeno, Diouf and Montgomery all recorded efforts at goal. Smith, who entered the afternoon with four league goals, remained a constant outlet up front, drawing defensive attention and opening space for runners underneath.

With the result, Detroit City closes the night on four league matches played with another shutout to its name and a defensive record that has seen the side concede just twice in its last three USL Championship fixtures. The draw also marks back-to-back clean sheets in league play following the 1-0 home victory over Charleston Battery on March 28.

UP NEXT

Detroit City FC returns to Keyworth Stadium Saturday, April 11, to host Sporting Club Jacksonville in Eastern Conference action. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. EDT, with streaming available on ESPN+ and full ticket information at detcityfc.com/tickets.

DETROIT CITY FC STARTING XI

Carlos Herrera; Tommy Silva, Callum Montgomery, Devon Amoo-Mensah (C), Haruki Yamazaki; Ryan Williams, Kobe Hernandez-Foster, Ates Diouf, Abdoulaye Diop, Jeciel Cedeno; Darren Smith.

DETROIT CITY FC SUBSTITUTIONS

Aedan Stanley on for Jeciel Cedeno, 65'. Rio Hope-Gund on for Haruki Yamazaki, 73'. Alex Dalou on for Abdoulaye Diop, 73'. Connor Rutz on for Ryan Williams, 76'.

KEY MATCH STATISTICS

Rhode Island FC 0-0 Detroit City FC

Possession: RIFC 52.8-47.2 DCFC

Shots (total): RIFC 14-5 DCFC

Shots on target: RIFC 2-1 DCFC

Corners: RIFC 3-2 DCFC

Fouls: RIFC 15-13 DCFC

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2026

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