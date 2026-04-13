Le Rouge Bring Home Fortress Mentality to Knockout Test against the Fire

Published on April 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - Detroit City FC welcomes Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire to Keyworth Stadium at 7:30pm on Tuesday, April 14, in a Round of 32 clash in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, as Le Rouge looks to carry its strong early-season form into cup play under the lights in Hamtramck.

Detroit City enters Tuesday night on the back of a dominant 1-0 home win over Sporting Club Jacksonville on April 11, a result that extended a strong start to the 2026 USL Championship season built on organized defending and timely goals. Darren Smith's seventh-minute finish separated the sides as City controlled possession and territory, with center backs Callum Montgomery and captain Devon Amoo-Mensah anchoring a back line that saw out a third league clean sheet in five matches.

In cup play, Le Rouge has already posted two wins this spring, with a 1-0 road victory over Flint City Bucks after a 5-1 home rout of Michigan Rangers FC, giving Detroit six goals scored and just one conceded across its first two Open Cup fixtures. Forward Alex Dalou has been central to that run, with two goals and two assists, while a rotating cast in the front line has contributed to a balanced, flexible attacking group.

The Chicago Fire arrive at Keyworth in their 2026 Open Cup debut. Head coach Gregg Berhalter leads a side that brings MLS-level depth and experience into a knockout setting.

This will be Detroit's second cup meeting with Chicago in as many years; the Fire earned a 4-0 home win over Le Rouge in the 2025 Open Cup, a result that sets the backdrop for a Detroit group eager to show its growth at both ends of the pitch in front of its home crowd.

Players to watch: Detroit City FC

- Alex Dalou: The attacking midfielder leads Detroit in Open Cup production with two goals and two assists through two matches, including the opening goal in one of those wins. His ability to drift between the lines and deliver quality service from wide areas was on display again in league play against Sporting JAX, where his early involvement helped set the tone.

- Darren Smith: The forward has been the headline threat in league play, scoring five of Detroit's six USL Championship goals, including the seventh-minute winner in Saturday's 1-0 victory at Keyworth. His movement in the box and instinctive finishing give Detroit a focal point up front as it tests itself against MLS opposition for the second straight Open Cup campaign.

- Back line & goalkeepers: Carlos Herrera has been central to Detroit's league success, logging four Championship clean sheets in five starts and organizing a back four of Yamazaki, Amoo-Mensah, Montgomery and Silva that has allowed just two league goals so far. In the Open Cup, Carlos Saldaña has handled the first two rounds with two starts and one clean sheet, giving head coach Danny Dichio depth and flexibility in goal.

Tactical Overview: Chicago Fire

The Chicago Fire squad under Berhalter should be expected to feature a mix of established MLS contributors and emerging talent. With the Fire entering at this stage, Tuesday's match offers a first look at how their group balances possession, pressing, and rotation against lower-division opposition in a single-elimination setting.

Key storylines

- Cup test against MLS opposition: After a 4-0 defeat in Chicago last year, Le Rouge now get a second shot at the Fire, this time with the advantage of a packed Keyworth and a more seasoned core under Dichio. Tuesday's Round of 32 berth doubles as a benchmark for the club's growth following four straight postseason appearances and a memorable 2025 playoff upset on the league side.

- Home fortress mentality: Detroit has already turned Keyworth into a difficult place to play in both league and cup action, with home wins over Brooklyn FC (3-0), Charleston Battery (1-0) and Sporting JAX (1-0) and a clean-sheet road win at Flint City Bucks highlighting a group comfortable dictating tempo in front of its supporters. The match presents another opportunity for the supporters' section to influence a knockout tie against top-flight opposition under the lights.

- Fine margins in knockout play: With Detroit conceding just one goal in the Open Cup to date and the Fire entering fresh at this stage, set pieces, transitions, and first goals are likely to loom large. Detroit's perfect record when scoring first in the competition contrasts with a Chicago side whose cup tendencies this season are still to be defined, adding a layer of tactical intrigue from the opening whistle.

Tickets for Tuesday's match are still available at detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 13, 2026

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