LSC Partners with Andy Frain to Provide Security at Lexington SC Stadium

Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is proud to partner with Andy Frain Services to provide security for the club's matches at Lexington SC Stadium.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Lexington Sporting Club and support a rapidly growing organization that continues to set the standard for both on-field performance and an exceptional fan experience," said Bobby Glaser, vice president of Andy Frain's Sports and Entertainment division. "The club's commitment to its supporters, its community and its long-term vision makes it one of the most exciting organizations in the sport today. At Andy Frain Services, we believe great security is a byproduct of great customer service, and we look forward to delivering both at the highest level while helping elevate every aspect of the matchday experience."

Founded over a century ago, Andy Frain provides safety and security for over 20 million people every year.

From political conventions to sporting events to airports, the organization is committed to providing exceptional customer service and innovative solutions across all industries.

"We're proud to partner with Andy Frain Services and bring their expertise in security and event operations to Lexington Sporting Club," said Madyson Foster Smith, head of partnerships for LSC. "Their professionalism and commitment to creating a safe, enjoyable environment will play an important role in enhancing the experience for everyone who walks into our facilities. The safety of our stadium visitors is of utmost priority, and we are confident Andy Frain Services will provide the highest level of service."

LSC fans will see Andy Frain at Lexington SC Stadium beginning April 11 when the Lexington SC men host Rhode Island FC.







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