Return of a Rivalry

Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







After two weeks on the road, Rising returns to 38th and Washington for one of its most heated matchups of the season against rivals New Mexico United, set for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 11.

The match marks the eighth season of a rivalry that dates back to the 2019 season, with Rising holding an 8-7-2 record all-time. From cup-competition thrillers to key comebacks, these are a few moments Rising fans will want to relive again and again ahead of kickoff.

"This Saturday's match is a clásico," defender Daniel Flores said in Spanish. "I believe clásicos are played differently. You have to win them, no matter what... you can't lose at home."

EARLY DAYS

From the very first meeting on March 16, 2019, Rising found ways to avoid defeat. The club went unbeaten in its first seven matchups (4-3-0), highlighted by a dominant three-match win streak from August 2020 to April 2022, outscoring New Mexico 9-4.

Rising's 5-2 win on August 8, 2020, still stands as the most dominant performance in the series. Junior Flemmings netted a hat-trick that night, with Rufat Dadasov and A.J. Cochran also finding the back of the net. Notably, Rising scored at least three goals in three of those first seven meetings, and multiple goals in six of those seven matches.

PENALTIES AGAINST PAT

One of the most memorable recent chapters came on May 31, 2025. In it, Rising fought back from two deficits, eventually going on to draw the match in the 70th minute before securing two points following a win in penalties.

"I think it was a great game from two great teams," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said following the match. "These are the moments that are going to define us from being a good team to a very good team and a great team."

Rising goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky delivered one of the most clutch performances from the penalty spot in club history, saving three penalties. His efforts lifted Phoenix to a 4-3 win on penalties that evening, capping one of the more memorable nights in the history of the rivalry.

"Obviously, everybody studies the penalties," Rakovsky said. "I needed (New Mexico) to not shoot them well, too. I'm currently lucky I'm saving them but let's try to win next time in 90 minutes."

The club has no choice but to take care of business in 90 minutes this upcoming Saturday if it wants to put together its first three-point performance of the 2026 regular season.

LEADING SCORERS

When looking at who has consistently made an impact in matches between Phoenix Rising FC and New Mexico United, a handful of names stand out, not just for scoring, but for delivering in big moments. Rather than relying on one consistent scorer, Rising has built its success against New Mexico through depth and timely performances across the roster.

That trend has been especially evident in recent matchups, in which midfielder Hope Avayevu has emerged as a consistent difference-maker. Last season the Ghanaian scored in both the 2-1 win on May 10 and the 3-3 Jägermeister Cup draw later that month. Alongside him, forward Ihsan Sacko has proven dangerous in key moments, converting a crucial penalty in that same May 31 matchup, while JP Scearce added to the offensive surge with a goal of his own. Darius Johnson also made his mark, scoring his first goal for the club in the May 10 victory, further emphasizing Rising's depth in the attack.

That balance has been consistent across multiple seasons. Players like Sacko and Avayevu have continued to be involved in the scoring build-up, while others, such as Charlie Dennis, have added another layer to Rising's offensive versatility. Whether it's through structured possession or quick transitions, Phoenix has consistently created chances against New Mexico by spreading responsibility across multiple attackers.

Every meeting with New Mexico United is more than just another match - it's a chance to reinforce dominance, defend home ground and add another chapter to a history that has leaned in Rising's favor. As the rivalry continues to evolve, the club will look to make another statement and come up with another memorable moment this Saturday at 38th & Washington.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 10, 2026

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