United Tie Louisville in Six-Goal Slugfest

Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC battled to a hard-fought 3-3 draw against Louisville City FC at Segra Field, showing resilience and attacking quality in an entertaining back-and-forth contest.

Match Summary

Loudoun got on the front foot early and found the opener in the 8th minute through Thor Úlfarsson. A well-timed ball from Richie Aman sent him through, and he made no mistake to give the Red-and-White the early lead. Louisville responded quickly, scoring twice in a six-minute stretch to take a 2-1 advantage midway through the first half. Despite the swing in momentum, Loudoun stayed in the game and continued to create chances going forward.

Just before halftime, Ulfarsson struck again. This time, it was James Murphy who provided the service, and the forward finished it off to send the teams into the break level at 2-2.

The second half picked up right where the first left off. Loudoun looked dangerous going forward and was rewarded in the 62nd minute when Bolu Akinyode found the back of the net, again with Murphy involved in the buildup, to make it 3-2. Louisville answered once more in the 72nd minute to even things up, setting up a wide-open final stretch. Both teams had looks late, and Loudoun continued to push in front of their home crowd, but neither side could find a winner.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the match:

"Yeah, I thought it was an entertaining game. Plenty of chances for both teams. I think they're a really good team, and they'll be right up there come the end of the season. I thought we showed good signs and a vision of how I see this team playing and competing. It has taken us a while to get to that stage, but in another game like that, we could have easily won. I was really proud of the players. At 3-3 when they came back into it, we were tired, we were dead on our feet, but we kept going and had a couple of chances late. Every single player fought to the end, and that's what we're most proud of. I think the fans can see that."

Forward Thor Úlfarsson on his two goals:

"It's always special to get on the scoresheet in front of our supporters. That said, we know we can be better. It was a tough match, we had some positive moments, but we need to clean things up on the ball. We'll take what we can from it and keep building, especially with the fans behind us."

Notes

Bolu Akinyode scored his first goal for Loudoun United FC.

Akinyode made his 277th regular season appearance in the USL Championship, tying Yann Ekra for sixth all-time in league history.

About Loudoun United FC

Loudoun United FC is the highest-level professional soccer club in Virginia, competing in the USL Championship. The club is committed to advancing the game, developing top talent, and providing a high-quality experience for players, supporters, and the local community. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.loudoununitedfc.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.