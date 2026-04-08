Match Preview: LDN vs LOU

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC returns to Segra Field on Friday, April 10 for an Eastern Conference matchup against Louisville City FC. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET as the Red-and-White look to secure their first league win of the 2026 season.

son.

The Matchup

Loudoun United enters Friday's match following a 2-2 draw at home against Birmingham Legion FC, where the side showed attacking quality and resilience. James Murphy and Arquímides Ordóñez both found the back of the net as Loudoun created consistent opportunities in the final third.

The focus this week shifts to putting together a complete 90-minute performance against one of the top sides in the USL Championship.

Louisville City FC arrives in strong form and continues to set the standard in the Eastern Conference. Known for its structure, discipline, and efficiency in transition, Louisville presents a demanding test for a Loudoun side looking to build momentum at home.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the team's recent performance and the challenge ahead:

"We were disappointed not to get the win in the last match. We were clearly pushing for it, especially after getting back into the game, and I think you could see the intent from the group. We got into a lot of good areas, but probably didn't work the keeper as much as we would have liked, and that's something we've focused on improving. It was an entertaining game, but one we wanted to be on the right side of, and we know we're not far away, just small tweaks in certain areas will help turn those performances into wins. Louisville is a top side and it's a great opportunity for us. You want to test yourself against the best teams, and that's exactly what this is. We're back at home and we'll be positive, we're going to take the game to them. We're not going to sit off and let them have it their way. The players are ready, the effort is always there, and now it's about putting everything together on both sides of the ball. If we do that, we believe we can get the result."

Notes

Loudoun United FC holds a 2-11 all-time record against Louisville City FC, with both victories coming at Segra Field. The most recent win came during the 2025 USL Cup, when Abdellatif Aboukoura and Zach Ryan each found the back of the net.

Former Loudoun United goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux returns to Segra Field following his offseason move to Louisville City ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Fauroux ranks fourth all-time in club history with 89 appearances across all competitions and sits atop the record books with 19 clean sheets, the most in Loudoun United history.

How Can I Follow the Match?

Friday's USL Championship match against Louisville City FC kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Paramount+.

Follow Loudoun United FC

To keep up with news and information on the team, follow @loudoununitedfc on X and Instagram.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.