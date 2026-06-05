Loudoun United FC Acquire Goalkeeper Jordan Farr on Loan from D.C. United
Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC announce that the club has acquired goalkeeper Jordan Farr on loan from Major League Soccer side D.C. United for the remainder of the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.
Farr joins Loudoun United with extensive USL Championship experience, having previously claimed the league's Goalkeeper of the Year award in 2022 as he helped San Antonio FC win both the league title and Players' Shield. Farr enjoyed a standout campaign, recording 34 starts and 17 clean sheets across the regular season and playoffs as he posted a 0.74 goals-against average and made 84 saves at a save percentage of 77.1% while helping anchor one of the league's strongest defensive units.
Overall, Farr has recorded 133 appearances and logged 11,887 minutes of action in the Championship across the regular season and playoffs in his career, also competing for Indy Eleven and the Tampa Bay Rowdies in addition to San Antonio.
"I'm really excited to be here," said Farr. "This feels like home. My family lives in Loudoun County, so representing this community is something that is very exciting for me and my family. I know a lot of the staff and players here, and I can't wait to get started."
Farr began his professional career with Indy Eleven in 2018 after playing collegiately at Corban University. He went on to establish himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the USL Championship, earning consistent minutes across multiple seasons and building a reputation as a reliable and composed presence between the posts.
The 31-year-old ranks sixth in USL Championship history with 42 shutouts in 122 regular season appearances while posting a career save percentage of 70.8% on 308 saves and a 1.05 goals-against average.
"Jordan brings a wealth of experience at this level, having won the USL Championship and been named Goalkeeper of the Year in 2022," said Anthony Limbrick, Head Coach of Loudoun United FC. "We are pleased to welcome Jordan to Loudoun United FC and look forward to seeing him contribute to the team this season."
Farr enjoyed a standout campaign with San Antonio FC in 2022, starting 31 matches and helping lead the club to a first-place league finish and a USL Championship title. That season, he recorded 16 clean sheets, posted a 0.78 goals-against average and made 72 saves while helping anchor one of the league's strongest defensive units.
Following his time in San Antonio, Farr continued his USL Championship career with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2024, where he started 32 matches, logged 2,880 minutes and recorded 11 clean sheets. Across seven USL Championship seasons, Farr has totaled 120 starts, 302 saves and 44 clean sheets. He signed with D.C. United ahead of the 2025 season, making three MLS appearances for the club. He now joins Loudoun United FC as they continue their 2026 USL Championship campaign.
"We are pleased to welcome Jordan Farr to Loudoun United FC," said Alen Marcina, Sporting Director for Loudoun United FC. "A former USL Championship winner and USL Goalkeeper of the Year, Jordan brings valuable experience, leadership, and a proven winning mentality to our group. We would also like to thank D.C. United for supporting this opportunity."
Fans can secure their seats for Loudoun United FC's next home match this Saturday as they host Richmond Kickers at Segra Field for a 6:00 PM kickoff. Come out and watch Loudoun take the pitch and be part of the matchday energy in Leesburg. Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased now at https://www.loudoununitedfc.com/tickets/ets/.
Player: Jordan Farr
Position: Goalkeeper
Birthdate: 10/05/1994
Age: 31
Birthplace: Salem, Oregon
Height: 6'1"
Status: Domestic
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