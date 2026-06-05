Black and Yellow look to keep the home momentum going

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque - What has been brewing into a fierce rivalry between the two neighboring teams will see another contest logged this Saturday at 7:30 PM, at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. This marks the second match between New Mexico and Phoenix on the year, and a chance at redemption for United after the two teams first meeting in April.

Full of Pride in the 505

This will be New Mexico United's 7th annual 'Pride on the Pitch' match. Since 2019, the clash between New Mexico United and Phoenix Rising FC has evolved into a closely fought battle. While Phoenix maintains a slight historical advantage, the two sides' most recent encounters have been defined by explosive scoring, dramatic late-game finishes, and a balanced exchange of victories on each other's home turf.

Reid(-Stephen) Between the Lines

Essential for United to emerge victorious will be the creation of scoring opportunities for forwards Niall Reid-Stephen, Greg Hurst, and midfielder Ousman Jabang. All three players are the team's leaders in goals, and this critical contest comes at a time where the black and yellow have only found the back of the net once in their last four matches.

A Mile High and Prouder than...

Phoenix Rising FC will hit the road to Albuquerque after a 2-0 home victory over Sacramento Republic FC, in which Ihsan Sacko scored both goals. Sacko also scored two goals in the last faceoff with United, but the visiting team will face a well-rested and confident New Mexico back line on a two-game shutout streak and a full week of recovery since their last match.

Where to watch

n Person: Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

TV: MY50 and Estrella

TV Streaming: ESPN+ and KRQE.com

Radio: 101.7 The Team

Match Previews are powered by Ezee Fiber.

Article written by intern Ben Montoya







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.