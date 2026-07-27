Giddy up - New Mexico United to Honor New Mexico Legend Mike Smith

Published on July 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to announce it will honor Dexter, New Mexico native, and one of the most successful horse jockeys of all time, Mike Smith at its August 26th match against Lexington SC. Smith will be honored at the match to celebrate one of the sport's most illustrious careers.

"Mike Smith is one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of our state," Club President Ron Patel said, "We are thrilled to honor him for this great occasion."

Smith is a 27 time Breeder's Cup Champion, 2018 Triple Crown Winner, and Two time Kentucky Derby winner. Smith's career has seen him win races internationally as well including when he won the 1997 Queen's Plate race in Canada in front of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

One of New Mexico's most accomplished athletes, Hall of Fame jockey and Triple Crown winner Mike Smith, is currently the subject of an upcoming feature documentary from Long Odds Productions. Over the past year, the production has followed the Dexter, New Mexico native at racetracks and major racing events across the country, offering rare behind-the-scenes access during the latest chapter of his extraordinary career. Blending present-day moments with the defining achievements and personal experiences that shaped his legacy, the film explores the faith, resilience, relationships, and relentless pursuit of excellence behind one of horse racing's most iconic champions.

Tickets for the August 26th match up with Lexington SC are available online at Seatgeek.com. Kickoff for the Western Conference match up is scheduled for 7:25 PM MT at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.







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