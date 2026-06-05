Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC - Saturday, June 6 - 7:30 p.m.
Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TICKETS
Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. All FC Tulsa tickets are digital in the SeatGeek app. Have your tickets ready to scan upon arrival.
MATCHDAY TIMELINE
Box Office Opens: 5:30 p.m.
STM Early Entry: 6:20 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:30 p.m.
Warm-Ups: 6:45 p.m.
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
MATCH PREVIEW
Saturday's match will likely be for the top spot in Group 3 of the USL Cup. Tulsa and San Antonio have already faced off twice this season with Remi Cabral scoring the lone goal of the two matches in the 106th minute of the second round of the U.S. Open Cup.
PROMOTIONS
Route 66 Night: FC Tulsa is excited to celebrate Route 66 Night with promotional highlights of Saturday's match including an FC Tulsa Route 66 T-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans at the gate. If you want to make sure that you don't miss out, you can bundle the shirt with a Midfield Terrace ticket for $20 and pick your shirt up at the match.
Before the match, fans can check out a car show on Elgin Avenue with GRC Performance also having a booth on the concourse. After the match, fireworks will light up the Tulsa sky with autographs from the team to follow.
STORY OF THE WEEK
FC Tulsa unveiled its new alternate jersey dubbed the Route 66 Centennial Kit ahead of the club's celebration of the Mother Road's centennial on Saturday night. The new threads are now on sale to the general public online and will be available for purchase at Saturday's match along with our team shop at the Ascension St. John Sportsplex.
The "Route 66 Centennial Kit" is an ode to America's most famous road as it celebrates its 100th year. Running from Chicago to Los Angeles, the highway has been a beacon of westward migration with Tulsa serving as the "Capital of Route 66", benefitting as a bridge between the Midwest and Southwest. It is the city's connection to the road that has led to its central role in preserving it and showcasing its history and impact for generations to come.
MATCH UPDATES
Stay tuned to our X/Twitter feed for live match updates. Visit the USL Championship Match Center for live stats.
PARKING
Make your matchday easy and buy pre-paid parking at the BOK Lot, just steps from ONEOK Field! The BOK Lot address is 208 E Archer, Tulsa, OK 74103.
$8 Pre-Paid Parking | $12 Day-Of Parking
PROHIBITED ITEMS
Lawn chairs, soccer balls, bookbags & umbrellas are not allowed into ONEOK Field. No outside food or drinks allowed. View the full list here.
PLAYER AUTOGRAPHS
Stick around after the final whistle for autographs from the players at the field level!
PRE-MATCH SOCIAL
FC Tulsa's supporter group is throwing a pre-match tailgate at the corner Archer & Elgin at 4:30 PM - all are welcome! Memberships will be available for purchase with members enjoying free food and drinks. Fun's guaranteed!
TEAM SHOP
Gear up for matchday by checking out our team shop.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026
- FC Tulsa Prepare for Potential Group-Deciding USL Cup Clash - FC Tulsa
- World Cup Watch Parties Slated Across City with Chance to Win $25K - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- LSC to Face off against Detroit City FC in Second Prinx Tires USL Cup Match - Lexington SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC vs Oakland Roots SC: Saturday, June 6, 7:30 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Detroit City FC Hosts Lexington SC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Match - Detroit City FC
- Loudoun United FC Acquire Goalkeeper Jordan Farr on Loan from D.C. United - Loudoun United FC
- Hartford Athletic to Host Connecticut's Largest World Cup Watch Parties at Trinity Health Stadium - Hartford Athletic
- Join Us for the Summer of Soccer - Hartford Athletic
- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC - Saturday, June 6 - 7:30 p.m. - FC Tulsa
- Neiman Marcus Union Square Features Oakland Roots Sports Club's Upcycled Fashion for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Oakland Roots SC
- Black and Yellow look to keep the home momentum going - New Mexico United
- Making the Leap: Jaethan Irwin's Phoenix Rising Journey - Phoenix Rising FC
- Republic FC Loan Forward Da'vian Kimbrough to MLS NEXT Pro Club North Texas SC - Sacramento Republic FC
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- Loudoun United FC Sign Homegrown Liam Barrus to an Academy Contract - Loudoun United FC
- Jordan Stewart, Shane O'Neill Join Lexington SC's USL Championship Technical Staff - Lexington SC
- Rowdies August 1 Match against Louisville to Air on ESPN2 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Preview: Hartford Athletic Visits New York Cosmos for Prinx Tires USL Cup Tilt - Hartford Athletic
- Battery Host Pittsburgh in USL Cup Group Stage Clash Saturday - Charleston Battery
- Prinx Tires USL Cup Preview: Rowdies at Jacksonville - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Prepare for Potential Group-Deciding USL Cup Clash
- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC - Saturday, June 6 - 7:30 p.m.
- FC Tulsa Unveils 'Route 66 Centennial Kit'
- FC Tulsa Launches 'Route 66 Night' for June 6 Match
- FC Tulsa Continues Partnership with Webco Industries