FC Tulsa Launches 'Route 66 Night' for June 6 Match

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa is excited to announce Route 66 Night, a promotion for its upcoming home match against San Antonio FC in the USL Cup on Saturday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. at ONEOK Field.

Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.

Promotional highlights of Saturday's match include an FC Tulsa Route 66 T-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans at the gate. If you want to make sure that you don't miss out, you can bundle the shirt with a Midfield Terrace ticket for $20 and pick your shirt up at the match.

Before the match, fans can check out a car show on Elgin Avenue with GRC Performance also having a booth on the concourse. After the match, fireworks will light up the Tulsa sky with autographs from the team to follow.

Saturday's match will likely be for the top spot in Group 3 of the USL Cup. Tulsa and San Antonio have already faced off twice this season with Remi Cabral scoring the lone goal of the two matches in the 106th minute of the second round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Route 66 Night is presented by Visit Tulsa. The premium catering provider for the match is JTG Catering Group.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 3, 2026

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