A Journey Years in the Making: Joseluis's Commitment to Southern Methodist University Reflects the Strength of the El Paso Locomotive Academy Pathway

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - Today, the club proudly celebrates one of the most inspiring stories in our academy's history as longtime academy player Joseluis commits to continue his academic and athletic career at Southern Methodist University (SMU), home to one of the premier men's soccer programs in the country.

From his earliest days in the academy, Joseluis consistently demonstrated the dedication, discipline, and professionalism required to compete at the highest levels. Through every stage of his development, he embraced the values of hard work, accountability, and continuous improvement that define the culture at El Paso Locomotive.

His commitment to Southern Methodist University not only highlights his achievements as a player but also underscores the growing national recognition earned by the club's academy and its athletes. SMU's men's soccer program is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious and competitive environments in collegiate soccer, attracting elite talent from across the country and internationally.

At El Paso Locomotive, that balance between athletic ambition and personal development remains central to the club's mission. The academy strives to ensure every player is equipped not only with the tools to succeed in soccer but also with the education, character, and life skills necessary to thrive as professionals in every aspect of life.

Remarks from First Team Technical Director Ray Saari

"Joseluis's commitment to SMU is a major milestone for our club. His journey from our youth pathway to the U-20's, followed by his first USL Academy contract in 2022, highlights his mentality and the quality he brings as a player. Over the past four seasons, he has consistently trained with the first team, captained our U-20 team in multiple successful ECNL and USLA seasons, and begun college courses at EPCC - all while continuously challenging himself and being a positive member of our club on a daily basis. The culmination of this work with a top Division I commitment perfectly exemplifies the opportunities available to players who trust the process our club has laid out. We are incredibly proud of Joseluis and know he will represent El Paso well in this next chapter of his career."

Remarks from College Placement Director Sean Taylor

"We are extremely proud to announce Joseluis' commitment to continue his academic and athletic career at SMU. This achievement is a true reflection of the countless hours of hard work, discipline, and commitment he has invested both on and off the field over the years.

Joseluis has consistently demonstrated the character, mentality, and work ethic required to succeed at the next level, and this opportunity is well deserved. His growth as both a player and a person has been incredible to watch, and we have no doubt that he will make a strong impact at SMU. This is an exciting milestone for Joseluis, his family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has supported him throughout his journey. We are excited to follow his continued success and cannot wait to see what the future holds for him as he begins this next chapter with SMU soccer.

Congratulations, Joseluis - your hard work is paying off, and this is only the beginning."

Remarks from Academy Director Guilherme Henry

"Joseluis is a very talented player who has worked extremely hard for opportunities like this over the years. We're very excited for him as he begins this new chapter, one that will continue to develop, expose, and prepare him for the next level. It's massive to see a local kid join the biggest men's soccer program in Texas while still staying in his home state."

Joseluis' story serves as a powerful example for the next generation of Locomotive Academy players - proof that dedication to the process, loyalty to development, and commitment to personal growth can open doors to some of the highest levels of the game and education in the country.

As he begins this exciting new chapter, everyone at El Paso Locomotive is immensely proud of all that Joseluis has accomplished and looks forward to supporting his continued journey both on and off the field.

Joseluis, along with the rest of the 2026 Signing Class, will officially announce their college commitments at the El Paso Locomotive FC 2026 College Signing Event on Thursday, June 4. The event will be held at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center - Medical Sciences Building II and will begin promptly at 6:00 p.m. MT.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 3, 2026

A Journey Years in the Making: Joseluis's Commitment to Southern Methodist University Reflects the Strength of the El Paso Locomotive Academy Pathway - El Paso Locomotive FC

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