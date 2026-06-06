Match Preview: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay FC (Prinx Tires USL CUP)

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







After a demanding stretch of league play, Monterey Bay FC heads into Saturday's California Clasico matchup looking to build momentum following consecutive positive results. The Crisp-and-Kelp earned their first victory of the 2026 USL Championship campaign with a 2-0 win over Birmingham Legion FC on May 23 before following it up with an impressive 4-1 road victory over Loudoun United FC last weekend. Monterey Bay climbed to a 2-7-2 record and provided a significant boost in confidence as the club prepares for another important Western Conference test.

Sebastian Lletget has played a key role in Monterey Bay's recent turnaround, helping lead an attack that has produced six goals over the club's last two matches. Defensively, the side has also shown improvement, conceding just one goal during that span while earning its first clean sheet of the season against Birmingham.

Last week in league play, Monterey Bay delivered its most complete performance of the year with a convincing 4-1 victory over Loudoun United at Segra Field. The Crisp-and-Kelp scored four times away from home for the first time this season and extended their unbeaten streak to two matches heading into Saturday's showdown with Sacramento Republic FC at Cardinale Stadium.

Sacramento Republic FC: June 6, 2026

Sacramento Republic FC enters Saturday's match as one of the Western Conference's most consistent sides and currently sits near the top of the league standings. Under Head Coach Neill Collins, Republic FC has combined a disciplined defensive approach with timely attacking production, helping the club remain among the USL Championship's contenders through the first half of the 2026 campaign.

Sacramento most recently earned a 1-1 draw against Monterey Bay FC at Heart Health Park on March 21. Republic FC opened the scoring in the first half and controlled long stretches of possession, but Monterey Bay FC found an equalizer after the break to split the points. The result extended Sacramento's strong run of form at home while showcasing the club's ability to manage matches against familiar Western Conference opponents.

Head-to-Head

Saturday night marks match #10 between these two NorCal sides. They've already faced off once this year and played to a 1-1 draw at Heart Health Park on March 21.

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Location: Heart Health Park

Kickoff: 8:00 PM

Tickets: https://seatgeek.com/sacramento-republic-fc-tickets/usl/2026-06-06-8-pm/17948165?quantity=1

Themes & Promotions:

Pride Night presented by Western Health Advantage

Rainbow Fan giveaway at entry

WATCH: FOX40+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

Match Preview: Sacramento Republic FC v.s. Monterey Bay FC (PRINX TIRES USL CUP)

Monterey Bay FC: June 6, 2026







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026

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