Match Preview: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay FC (Prinx Tires USL CUP)
Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
After a demanding stretch of league play, Monterey Bay FC heads into Saturday's California Clasico matchup looking to build momentum following consecutive positive results. The Crisp-and-Kelp earned their first victory of the 2026 USL Championship campaign with a 2-0 win over Birmingham Legion FC on May 23 before following it up with an impressive 4-1 road victory over Loudoun United FC last weekend. Monterey Bay climbed to a 2-7-2 record and provided a significant boost in confidence as the club prepares for another important Western Conference test.
Sebastian Lletget has played a key role in Monterey Bay's recent turnaround, helping lead an attack that has produced six goals over the club's last two matches. Defensively, the side has also shown improvement, conceding just one goal during that span while earning its first clean sheet of the season against Birmingham.
Last week in league play, Monterey Bay delivered its most complete performance of the year with a convincing 4-1 victory over Loudoun United at Segra Field. The Crisp-and-Kelp scored four times away from home for the first time this season and extended their unbeaten streak to two matches heading into Saturday's showdown with Sacramento Republic FC at Cardinale Stadium.
Sacramento Republic FC: June 6, 2026
Sacramento Republic FC enters Saturday's match as one of the Western Conference's most consistent sides and currently sits near the top of the league standings. Under Head Coach Neill Collins, Republic FC has combined a disciplined defensive approach with timely attacking production, helping the club remain among the USL Championship's contenders through the first half of the 2026 campaign.
Sacramento most recently earned a 1-1 draw against Monterey Bay FC at Heart Health Park on March 21. Republic FC opened the scoring in the first half and controlled long stretches of possession, but Monterey Bay FC found an equalizer after the break to split the points. The result extended Sacramento's strong run of form at home while showcasing the club's ability to manage matches against familiar Western Conference opponents.
Head-to-Head
Saturday night marks match #10 between these two NorCal sides. They've already faced off once this year and played to a 1-1 draw at Heart Health Park on March 21.
Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026
Location: Heart Health Park
Kickoff: 8:00 PM
Tickets: https://seatgeek.com/sacramento-republic-fc-tickets/usl/2026-06-06-8-pm/17948165?quantity=1
Themes & Promotions:
Pride Night presented by Western Health Advantage
Rainbow Fan giveaway at entry
WATCH: FOX40+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
Match Preview: Sacramento Republic FC v.s. Monterey Bay FC (PRINX TIRES USL CUP)
Monterey Bay FC: June 6, 2026
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026
- Match Preview: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay FC (Prinx Tires USL CUP) - Monterey Bay FC
- OCSC Travels to Lancaster for USL Cup Clash with AV Alta FC - Orange County SC
- Logan Dorsey Recalled by Minnesota United FC - Rhode Island FC
- FC Tulsa Acquire Forward Logan Dorsey on Loan from Minnesota United FC - FC Tulsa
- Locomotive Travel to Colorado Springs for the Third Round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Brooklyn Shows up for the World Cup with Events Across the Borough - Brooklyn FC
- The Mermaid Parade Continues a Defining Coney Island Tradition - Brooklyn FC
- FC Tulsa Prepare for Potential Group-Deciding USL Cup Clash - FC Tulsa
- World Cup Watch Parties Slated Across City with Chance to Win $25K - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- LSC to Face off against Detroit City FC in Second Prinx Tires USL Cup Match - Lexington SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC vs Oakland Roots SC: Saturday, June 6, 7:30 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Detroit City FC Hosts Lexington SC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Match - Detroit City FC
- Loudoun United FC Acquire Goalkeeper Jordan Farr on Loan from D.C. United - Loudoun United FC
- Hartford Athletic to Host Connecticut's Largest World Cup Watch Parties at Trinity Health Stadium - Hartford Athletic
- Join Us for the Summer of Soccer - Hartford Athletic
- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC - Saturday, June 6 - 7:30 p.m. - FC Tulsa
- Neiman Marcus Union Square Features Oakland Roots Sports Club's Upcycled Fashion for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Oakland Roots SC
- Black and Yellow look to keep the home momentum going - New Mexico United
- Making the Leap: Jaethan Irwin's Phoenix Rising Journey - Phoenix Rising FC
- Republic FC Loan Forward Da'vian Kimbrough to MLS NEXT Pro Club North Texas SC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Republic FC Loan Forward Da'Vian Kimbrough to MLS NEXT Pro Club North Texas SC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Loudoun United FC Sign Homegrown Liam Barrus to an Academy Contract - Loudoun United FC
- Jordan Stewart, Shane O'Neill Join Lexington SC's USL Championship Technical Staff - Lexington SC
- Rowdies August 1 Match against Louisville to Air on ESPN2 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Preview: Hartford Athletic Visits New York Cosmos for Prinx Tires USL Cup Tilt - Hartford Athletic
- Battery Host Pittsburgh in USL Cup Group Stage Clash Saturday - Charleston Battery
- Prinx Tires USL Cup Preview: Rowdies at Jacksonville - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Monterey Bay FC Stories
- Match Preview: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay FC (Prinx Tires USL CUP)
- Monterey Bay FC Continues Momentum with 4-1 Win against Loudoun United FC
- Monterey Bay FC Looks to Ride Winning Tide against Loudoun United FC
- Monterey Bay Football Club Acquired Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson on Loan from Major League Soccer Side San Diego FC
- Monterey Bay FC Snaps Winless Streak with 2-0 Victory over Birmingham Legion FC at Cardinale Stadium