FC Tulsa Prepare for Potential Group-Deciding USL Cup Clash

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa continue Prinx Tires USL Cup play with the top spot in Group 3 on the line against San Antonio FC on Saturday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field.

FC TULSA VS SAN ANTONIO FC

PRINX TIRES USL CUP GROUP STAGE

SATURDAY, JUNE 6, 2026 @ 7:30 P.M. CT - ONEOK FIELD - TULSA, OKLAHOMA

Watch: My41, ESPN+

In-game updates: @FCTulsa X/Twitter feed

LAST TIME OUT

USL Championship Regular Season

Las Vegas Lights FC 0:0 FC Tulsa

Saturday, May 30, 2026 - Cashman Field - Las Vegas, Nevada

Neither side created many attacking chances in the first half as both defenses sniffed out any threats. The best chance came from defender Ian Carlo Souza Daniel in the middle of the box in the 40th minute, but the shot was sent straight at the keeper.

Things picked up a bit in the second half with substitutions from both clubs livening the match. Despite the Lights recording nine of their 11 shots in the frame, none of them could beat goalkeeper Alex Tambakis who recorded his third consecutive shutout across all competitions as Tulsa has held opponents scoreless over its last 335 minutes played.

KEY STORYLINES

Last Saturday's result lifted FC Tulsa to third in the Western Conference standings as the club continues to round into form as the summer months near. The seven-match unbeaten streak across all competitions is tied for the third longest in club history for the Black and Gold.

Alex Tambakis tied the league record with his 61st clean sheet in the USL Championship regular season against Las Vegas, bringing him level with Sacramento Republic's Danny Vitiello. This was his third consecutive shutout as Tulsa have held opponents scoreless over its last 335 minutes.

Saturday's matchup features the top two teams in Group 3 of the USL Cup. A win for the Scissortails would put them on the brink of advancing to the knockout stage depending on the result of their final group stage match at Birmingham Legion FC.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Defender Ian Carlo Souza Daniel: Since his arrival in northeast Oklahoma, Ian has been a defensive force for the Scissortails. In his last 17 matches against USL opponents, Tulsa have allowed just seven goals (0.41/match) as his impact in the right middle of the back line has consistently defused attacking threats from opponents. The Brazilian leads the team in the regular season in tackles won (14) and duels won (56).

Midfielder Jamie Webber: The South African has been a workhorse for the Black and Gold in 2026. He is the only player to start all 15 games across all competitions this season tallying three goals and two assists in the process. He will be called on to continue his attacking ways as FC Tulsa look to continue their current unbeaten streak.

Forward Bruno Lapa: Lapa's role in the attack has greatly increased as the season as the winger has started the last five matches for the Scissortails. With injuries hampering the Tulsa offense over the last few weeks, he will be tasked with creating more chances from the outside and providing a boost from whichever side of the formation he finds himself on.

OPPONENT INFO: SAN ANTONIO FC

This is the 24th meeting between Tulsa and San Antonio with the two sides tied in the series with eight victories. FC Tulsa are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run against their Alamo City counterparts dating back to June 2022. Saturday's match will tie San Antonio FC with OKC Energy FC as the most common opponent for FC Tulsa in club history.

This will be the third different competition these sides have collided in 2026 as they played to a scoreless draw back on March 14 at ONEOK Field in the regular season before the Scissortails got the 1-0 win in the Second Round of the U.S. Open Cup two and half weeks later with Remi Cabral scoring the match winner in the 106th minute.

Carlos Llamosa's squad are atop both the Western Conference and Group 3 of the USL Cup as they enter this match on an eight-match unbeaten streak across all competitions. Jorge Hernández leads the San Antonio attack in goals and chances created while Christian Sorto is coming off a Player of the Week honor with a brace last week against Sporting Club Jacksonville.

KEY STATISTICS

- FC Tulsa have allowed the fewest goals (9) in the Western Conference in 2026, holding teams scoreless over their last 335 minutes of action.

- Entering this match, Tulsa have allowed the fewest shots per match (10.1) in the Western Conference while San Antonio lead the West in shots (156 in 12 matches).

- Remi Cabral's 0.81 goals per 90 minutes across all competitions this season is the highest such rate in FC Tulsa history (min. 10 matches).

RECENT QUOTES

Head coach Luke Spencer on recent team success: "I think we've seen a gritty mentality and a real team effort in the performances. That's something that we speak about, so there's a lot of positives to take from the collective group. We've had players out for one reason or another in each game, so it's been positive that the next player is ready to step up. Our approach has been consistent in how we prepare and execute a gameplan. If you're able to string a couple results together, it helps affirm belief in the process."

Spencer on team hitting stride à la last season: "The goal is always to improve, right? We don't want to be the team at the end of the season that hasn't made any progress from the start of the season. If it's a theme from year to year that the team is improving throughout the season, then that's a good thing. As far as when a team picks up momentum, that has nothing to do with last season. That's moreso just us being focused on the process and preparing for each game."

Bailey Sparks on club improvement across 2026: "At the start, everyone was trying to figure each other and each other's play styles. There's a lot of things you have to build to create chemistry and a team. Now that we've got some games under our belt, the vibes are good. I think it's starting to click as a team, and we're just trying to continue."

Abdoulaye Cissoko on 'next man up' mentality: "That's credit to the staff. They brought some new players in who fit our DNA like Alonzo, Bailey and all those guys. They're playing really well right now. We have a lot of injuries, but we had them last year too. We don't see the difference when a player on the bench comes on the field which makes us ready for these challenges."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026

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