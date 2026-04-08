Orange County SC Hosts San Antonio FC in Western Conference Showdown

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Kickoff: Saturday, April 8, 2026 (7:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: KCAL Plus Channel 9.6 / CBS Golazo Network

How to Listen: Sirius XM FC Channel 157

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

On Wednesday night at Championship Soccer Stadium, Orange County SC welcomes San Antonio FC for a Western Conference matchup that carries significant early-season implications. With Orange County positioned near the top of the table and San Antonio setting the pace in first, this fixture presents an opportunity for both sides to establish themselves as true contenders in the 2026 USL Championship campaign.

Historically, meetings between these clubs have been tightly contested, often decided by narrow margins and defined by disciplined defensive play. That trend is expected to continue, as both teams enter the match with clear identities. Orange County is built on possession and controlled buildup, and San Antonio is grounded in structure, organization, and efficiency.

Orange County SC looks to convert strong stretches of play into consistent results. The club has demonstrated an ability to dictate tempo and create opportunities, particularly in front of its home supporters, but recent performances have highlighted the need for greater precision in the final third. Against a San Antonio side that defends compactly and limits space, Orange County will need to move the ball quickly and decisively, utilizing width and intelligent off-ball movement to break down an organized defensive block. Maintaining defensive balance will be equally important, as turnovers in advanced areas could expose the back line to quick counterattacks.

San Antonio FC enters the match in excellent form, anchored by one of the most disciplined defensive units in the league. Their ability to remain compact, win second balls, and control the rhythm of the match has made them difficult to break down. On the road, San Antonio is comfortable absorbing pressure and capitalizing on key moments, often through direct transitions or set-piece opportunities. Fans should anticipate another physical, and fragmented match with San Antonio working to disrupt Orange County's midfield rhythm and limit OC's ability to counter and attack in transition.

This is high-stakes Western Conference showdown that could set the tone for both clubs' playoff aspirations in 2026.

Orange County SC will be back home on April 18th to face Lexington FC and celebrate Gnarly's birthday, for tickets click HERE.

San Antonio Keys to the Match:

For San Antonio FC, the path to victory lies in discipline, physicality, and efficiency in key moments. Their defensive structure will be anchored by a compact back line and a midfield unit tasked with disrupting Orange County's rhythm, forcing play into less dangerous areas and winning second balls. By limiting space centrally, San Antonio can compel Orange County to play wide and rely on lower-percentage service. In possession, San Antonio will look to transition quickly, targeting moments when Orange County commits numbers forward. Vertical runs and direct play will be crucial, with attacking players needing to be clinical when opportunities arise. Set pieces could also prove decisive, as San Antonio's organization and execution in dead-ball situations often provide an edge in tightly contested matches. If they can impose a physical tone, remain defensively disciplined, and capitalize on transition opportunities, San Antonio will be well-positioned to earn a result on the road.

San Antonio FC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 11 -12-7

Goals Scored: 39 | Goals Allowed: 38 | Clean Sheets: 8

Players to Watch:

D Mitch Taintor

F Jorge Hernandez

OCSC Keys to the Match:

For Orange County SC, success will hinge on controlling tempo while being far more decisive in the attacking third. The foundation starts with Marcelo Palomino, whose ability to operate between the lines and connect phases of play will dictate how effectively Orange County can break down San Antonio's compact defensive shape. Quick ball circulation and purposeful movement off the ball, particularly from Lyam MacKinnon, will be essential to stretch the back line and create separation in tight spaces. Out wide, service and timing into the box must be precise, as clear chances will be limited. Defensively, the leadership of Tom Brewitt and the positioning of Garrison Tubbs will be critical in managing San Antonio's transitions, while Alex Rando must remain sharp in organizing the back line and handling moments where San Antonio looks to capitalize quickly. If Orange County can pair its possession dominance with vertical intent and avoid turnovers in midfield, it will put itself in position to control the match and create the quality chances needed to secure three points.

OCSC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 8-14-8 (10th)

Goals Scored: 42 | Goals Allowed: 52 | Clean Sheets: 8

Orange County SC is 6-5-5 all-time against San Antonio FC (Last 5 against SAFC - 3-1-1)

Players to Watch:

D Tom Brewitt

F Ethan Zubak

Previous Matchup: 2025 USL Championship -

Orange County SC 1-0 San Antonio FC(October 15th, 2025, Irvine, CA)

Scoring Summary: 90+2' Ousmane Sylla (OC)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 8, 2026

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