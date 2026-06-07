Orange County SC Falls to AV Alta, 2-1, in USL Cup Match

Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC traveled to Lancaster on Saturday night for a Prinx Tires USL Cup clash against emerging rival AV Alta FC. Despite a strong effort, OCSC fell 2-1 to the USL League One side, marking Alta's second consecutive victory over Orange County in cup matches

OCSC came out on the front foot from the opening whistle, controlling possession and applying sustained pressure on the home side. The visitors dictated the tempo early, creating dangerous attacking opportunities and forcing AV Alta to spend much of the opening stages defending deep in their own half.

OCSC created the first scoring opportunity of the match in the 8' minute when Lyam MacKinnon dribbled along the byline and delivered a low, driven cross toward Nico Benalcazar near the top of the box. Benalcazar's first-time effort was well struck, but a defender stepped in to block the shot.

AV Alta appeared to take the lead in the 22' minute when Maguel Pajaro found the back of the net on a set piece. However, the goal was disallowed after both Pajaro and a teammate were ruled offside, keeping the match scoreless.

OCSC would take the lead in the 27' minute after Chris Hergardt won a free kick in the Alta half. Efren Solis would take the free kick, passing it to Hergardt, who would cross the ball into the box, finding OCSC Captain Tom Brewitt, who would head it past the Alta goalkeeper Djibril Doumbia from the top of the 6-yard box, taking a 1-0 lead.

AV Alta found an equalizer in the 42nd minute with its first and only shot of the opening half. Elliot Jahng collected the ball in his own half and delivered a perfectly weighted lofted pass over the top for Collin Anderson, who broke through on goal. Anderson outran the OCSC back line before calmly finishing underneath the advancing Tetsuya Kadono, leveling the match at 1-1.

The opening stages of the second half mirrored the first, as Orange County SC continued to control possession and apply relentless pressure in AV Alta's defensive third.

AV Alta grabbed the lead in the 76th minute through Ilias Aoumaich. The winger carried the ball down the left side of the penalty area, worked his way past two OCSC defenders, and finished from a difficult angle, slipping a low shot inside the near post beyond Kadono to make it 2-1.

Orange County SC pushed relentlessly for an equalizer in the closing stages, forcing Alta deep into its own half and creating sustained pressure around the penalty area. As the match wore on, Alta increasingly relied on tactical fouls, slowing the pace of play and disrupting OCSC's attacking rhythm at every opportunity. Despite controlling much of the possession and territory late in the match, Orange County was unable to find a breakthrough as the hosts managed the game and held on for the victory.

Orange County SC continues its lengthy road stretch next week with a trip to New Mexico before playing four additional matches away from home. OCSC will return to Championship Soccer Stadium on July 11 for a Prinx Tires USL Cup showdown against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 1 0 1

AV ALTA 1 1 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

27' Tom Brewitt (OC) - Assist Chris Hegardt

42' Collin Anderson (AV) - Assist Elliot Jahng

76' Ilias Aoumaich (AV) - Assist Jimmie Villalobos

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC -

AV ALTA -

33' Osvaldo Lay - Yellow Card

87' Jimmie Villalobos - Yellow Card

89' Ilias Aoumaich - Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Tom Brewitt (C) (68' Yaniv Bazini), Tyson Espy, Nicola Ciotta (78' Ryan Doghman), Grayson Doody, Nico Benalcazar, Chris Hegardt, Efren Solis, Ousmane Sylla, Lyam Mackinnon, Apolo Marinch (78' Oliver Kurnik)

Unused subs: (GK); Brandon Cambridge, Mohamadau War, Pedro Guimaraes, Joaquin Castro, Finn O'Brien

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 55% | Shots: 14 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 18 | Offsides: 0 | Saves: 0

AV ALTA LINEUP: (4-2-3-1)

Djibril Doumbia (GK); Cristian Ortiz, Miguel Pajaro, Erick Ceja Gonzalez, Mathias Winum, Osvaldo Lay (40' Jimmie Villalobos), Maboumou Alassane (40' Elliott Jahng), Collin Anderson (81' Eric Hernandez), Miguel Ibarra, Santiago Higareda (67' Godown Antwi), Javier Mariona (67' Ilias Aoumaich)

Unused Subs: Marco Gonzalez (GK); Alfredo Ortiz, Jerry Desdunes, Adam Aoumaich

Head Coach: Brian Kleiban

Possession: 45% | Shots: 4 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corners: 0 | Fouls: 22 | Offsides: 1 | Saves: 1

Orange County SC v. AV Alta

2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Match

Date: June 6, 2026

Venue: Lancaster Municipal Stadium, Lancaster, CA

Chad Romiti PR Manager Orange County Soccer Club M: 949-293-7781 O: 949-647-GOAL orangecountysoccer.com







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 6, 2026

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