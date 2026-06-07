Quel Bonheur Valentin Noël Dazzels in United 4-0 Win
Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - "Every game I start, I want to score, I want to assist and help the team," said Pepsi man of the match Valentin Noël. Noël accounted for a goal and an assist in New Mexico's 4-0 Prinx Tires USL Cup win over rival Phoenix Rising. This is a reverse of fortunes for United who traveled to the Valley in April and lost 3-0.
In the first half United led the way in the attack having multiple chances but just could not find a way to put the ball into the back of the net. As the halftime whistle was about to sound Chris Gloster played a ball forward to Niall Reid-Stephen who slotted it home to make it 1-0 going into half. Coming out of the gate in the second half United tacked on three more goals in the second half to make 4-0. Ousman Jabang scored the second in the 53' to make it 2-0. Noël got on the scoring sheet in the 70' minute before assisting in the 85' on a Dayonn Harris goal. This ties United's largest statistical win at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park when the Black and Yellow beat Detroit City 4-0 at home last season as well. This is the second largest victory for United over Phoenix after the club beat them 7-0 in 2022 at the UNM Soccer Complex.
New Mexico United will host Orange County SC next Saturday Night at 7:30 PM MT back at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. This will be the teams Juneteenth Match.
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