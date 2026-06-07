San Antonio FC Defeats FC Tulsa in USL Cup, 2-1
Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
TULSA, Okla. - San Antonio FC stayed undefeated in Prinx Tires USL Cup play, using a late stoppage-time winner to earn a 2-1 comeback victory over FC Tulsa on the road Saturday.
Tulsa struck first in the 18th minute and carried its one-goal lead into halftime, but SAFC responded after the break with Mikey Maldonado's first goal for his hometown club, as the San Antonio native finished a cross from Emil Cuello in the 51st minute to level the match. Midfielders Dmitrii Erofeev and Luke Haakenson subbed on in the 86th minute and went on to make an immediate impact off the bench, the latter heading in the game-winning goal in the final minutes of play to seal all three points for SAFC.
San Antonio remains atop the Group 3 standings with 8 points and can now clinch its berth into the knockout round for the second straight season pending other group results in Round 3. SAFC will host USL League One side Chattanooga Red Wolves SC for its final group-stage match on Saturday, July 11.
Scoring Summary
TUL: Remi Cabral (Assisted by Jamie Webber) 18'
SA: Mikey Maldonado (Assisted by Emil Cuello) 51'
SA: Luke Haakenson (Assisted by Dmitrii Erofeev) 90+1'
Next Up
San Antonio FC heads to Kentucky to visit Lexington SC next Saturday, June 13. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.
Postgame Notes:
SAFC improves to 2-0-1 in the Prinx Tires USL Cup with 8 points, remaining atop the Group 3 standings. San Antonio could clinch Group 3 with a Birmingham Legion shootout win over Corpus Christi FC on Tuesday.
SAFC now leads the all-time series against Tulsa at 9-8-7, picking up its first win at ONEOK Field since 2017.
San Antonio came from behind to erase a halftime deficit for the second consecutive match.
Midfielder Mikey Maldonado scored his first goal for the club, while midfielder Luke Haakenson bagged his eighth all-time and first of the season.
Midfielder Dmitrii Erofeev recorded his fourth assist across all competitions, notching his sixth goal contribution in five matches with three goals and three assists.
Defender Emil Cuello recorded his second assist in as many matches, now totaling three assists this season.
San Antonio extends its scoring streak to six straight matches across all competitions, also extending its seven-match unbeaten streak.
Goalkeeper Joey Batrouni made six saves in the match, tying his career-high.
San Antonio remains undefeated in USL Cup group-stage matches all-time, going 5-0-2 over the last two seasons.
SAFC Starting XI: Joey Batrouni, Nelson Flores Blanco (Dmitrii Erofeev 86'), Danny Barbir, Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Alex Crognale, Akeem O'Connor-Ward, Emil Cuello (EJ Johnson 90+3'), Lucio Berron, Mikey Maldonado, Jorge Hernandez (Luke Haakenson 86'), Christian Sorto
Substitutions Not Used: Rece Buckmaster, Curt Calov, Richard Sanchez, Alexis Souahy
Disciplinary Summary:
SA: Yellow Card (Nelson Flores Blanco) 7'
TUL: Yellow Card (Alonzo Clarke) 28'
SA: Yellow Card (Alex Crognale) 32'
TUL: Yellow Card (Lamar Batista) 32'
TUL: Yellow Card (Jeorgio Kovcevski) 45+3'
TUL: Yellow Card (Ian) 45+4'
TUL: Yellow Card (Bruno Lapa) 58'
SA: Yellow Card (Jorge Hernandez) 79'
TUL: Second Yellow Card (Ian) 80'
Quotes:
Head Coach Carlos Llamosa
(On the win)
"We're happy, satisfied with the performance of the team tonight for 90 minutes. I think we did a tremendous job against Tulsa. We knew before the game it would be a difficult one. This is a team who plays very direct, it's very physical. They're really good on set pieces, but I think for 90-plus minutes, the guys on the field did really well."
(On playing Tulsa for the third time this season)
"The last two games, the Open Cup game and this one, are similar. They were even games. We created a lot of chances in the Open Cup game. This one as well we created chances, and those are games that were decided by just one goal. It happened to us at home in the Open Cup game with a mistake, and today we were able to overcome the 1-0 deficit against us, but like I said, I'm happy that we created chances, we controlled the game. We tried to play for 90 minutes and I saw a lot of good things from the guys tonight."
(On coming back from a halftime deficit in back-to-back matches)
"That shows that we have a team who has personality. We're getting more mature. We're not there yet, but we're still working on it. Last week, being down at halftime 3-0, tonight 1-0 at halftime and overcoming that score, that shows that we are growing. We're a mature team, and hopefully we continue like that, to manage games for 90 minutes."
Midfielder Luke Haakenson
(On the performance)
"Amazing game from the guys. A lot of fight, a lot of heart on the road, especially with a conference rival in the Cup, to come here on the road and snag three points to stay on top of the group is a great feeling."
(On scoring the game-winning goal)
"I'd like to first thank the medical staff just because the last five months I haven't been on the field as much as I've wanted and I've been dealing with an injury, so shoutout to the medical staff, Jesse [Lowrance] and Alex [Saldaña], they've been amazing with getting me healthy and getting me back on the field, so first kudos to them, and then it was a great ball from [Dmitrii Erofeev]. All I had to do was kind of redirect it on goal, so I think more than an individual goal, it was an amazing team performance and fight from the guys.
Midfielder Mikey Maldonado
(On the win)
"We went down early. It was a bummer, wasn't the goal that we wanted to happen, but then the guys showed faith, showed a lot of heart for the 2-1 win."
(On the team scoring out of the halftime break for the second straight match)
"I think the guys regroup at halftime, and I think it shows that we stay as a team and we talk things over and we fix things right away so it doesn't hinder us at the end of the game."
# # SanAntonioFC.com # #
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