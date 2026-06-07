Loudoun United FC Claims Statement Win over Richmond Kickers
Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC earned a 2-0 win over the Richmond Kickers at Segra Field in PRINX Tires USL Cup action, using a dominant second-half performance and two goals from Thor Úlfarsson to secure the victory.
Match Summary
Loudoun United came out with energy from the opening whistle, controlling possession and setting the tempo early against Richmond. They stayed patient in possession, moved the ball well through the midfield, and created chances while limiting Richmond's opportunities in the attacking third.
After a strong first half, Loudoun continued to push after the break and eventually found the breakthrough in the 68th minute. Thor Úlfarsson opened the scoring for the home side, giving Loudoun a deserved 1-0 lead after sustained pressure.
The forward struck again in the 80th minute to double the advantage, completing his brace and giving Loudoun full control of the match. Defensively, Loudoun stayed organized through the final whistle, holding Richmond to just two shots on goal and securing the clean sheet in front of the home crowd.
Thoughts from the Club
Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the result:
"I thought it was a much-needed win for the fans and the club. The atmosphere was fantastic, especially with all the families there. I felt we were always in the game and, overall, the better team. In the second half, we really came into our own. We worked on a lot of things in training during the week, and I was pleased to see those ideas come through on the pitch. It was rewarding to see the players put into practice what they've been working on and translate it into a strong performance."
Midfielder Pedro Santos on the team's performance:
"It feels good. We knew it was going to be a patient game, but we showed from the first minute that we were here to get the three points. I am super happy with the way we played. We dominated the game, created chances and, in the end, scored two goals and did not concede. It was a really good game for everybody. We play for the fans, and when they come out and show their support for the players, it feels much better. Their energy pushed us toward the end of the game, and I am happy we had the chance to give them the win."
Notes
Loudoun United FC holds a 1-1-1 all-time record against Richmond Kickers following tonight's match.
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