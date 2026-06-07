Detroit City Falls in Penalties After Late Equalizer from Lexington

Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







Hamtramck, Mich - Detroit City FC fell 3-1 in a penalty shootout to Lexington SC after a 1-1 draw in regulation and stoppage time during a Prinx Tires USL Cup matchup Saturday night at Keyworth Stadium.

Le Rouge held the lead thanks to a first-half header from centerback Callum Montgomery, but a late Lexington leveler deep into stoppage time forced penalties before the visitors converted all three of their attempts.

Detroit started on the front foot, with Ates Diouf and Darren Smith stretching the Lexington back line and fullbacks Tommy Silva and Kobe Hernández-Foster providing width down both flanks. The breakthrough came in the 28th minute, when Smith rose at the back post to nod a cross back across goal for Montgomery, who powered his header past Oliver Semmle to give City a 1-0 lead.

From there, City controlled territory and tempo, finishing the half with more touches in the attacking penalty area and a 1-0 advantage on the scoreboard while limiting Lexington to shots from range. Centerbacks Montgomery and Devon Amoo-Mensah were sharp in possession, combining for 99 passes and 85 completions as Detroit built out calmly from the back.

Lexington saw more of the ball after the break, ultimately finishing with 59.7 percent possession and 445 completed passes, but City's defensive shape stayed compact in front of Carlos Herrera. Haruki Yamazaki and Ryan Williams did much of the dirty work in midfield, combining for 12 recoveries, while Hernández-Foster continued to be a key outlet in the final third with a team-high nine completed passes in attacking areas.

The match exploded into life in second-half stoppage time as both teams leaned on their depth. Lexington first grabbed an equalizer in the 95th minute when Marcus Epps drove to the endline and cut a ball back for Latif Blessing, who finished from close range to make it 1-1. The match would then enter a penalty kick shootout, per the Prinx Tires USL Cup guidelines.

Penalty shootout

In the shootout, Lexington converted three of their attempts through captain Aaron Molloy, Michael Adedokun, and Epps. Detroit could not match that precision, converting just once, as the visitors claimed the 3-1 shootout victory.

Detroit City FC's Starting XI

Carlos Herrera, Tommy Silva (Stanley 76'), Callum Montgomery, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Haruki Yamazaki, Ates Diouf (Stanley 76'), Ryan Williams, Kobe Hernández-Foster (Morris 95'), Rafa Mentzingen (Williams 62'), Alex Dalou (Diop 62'), Darren Smith (Tabort Etaka 93').

Detroit City FC Substitutes

Rhys Williams (62' Mentzingen), Aedan Stanley (76' Diouf), Abdoulaye Diop (62' Dalou), Ben Morris (95' Hernández-Foster), Preston Tabort Etaka (93' Smith), Rio Hope-Gund, Carlos Saldaña.

Up Next

Detroit City FC returns to USL Championship action on Wednesday, June 10, when El Paso Locomotive FC visits Keyworth Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30p.m. Tickets are still available.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

##DCFC##







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 6, 2026

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