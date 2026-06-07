Rising Drops Prinx Tires USL Cup Match ,4-0, to New Mexico United
Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
New Mexico United's Kipp Keller and Maliek Howell and Phoenix Rising's Jamison Ping on the field
(Phoenix Rising FC)
PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising dropped its first Prinx Tires USL Cup road match in Albuquerque, falling to New Mexico United 4-0 at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park on June 6. Five PRFC Academy players started the match as Rising named its youngest Starting XI of 2026.
"We understood as a coaching staff and club that there will be some growing pains, but we know that through those growing pains they will learn and get better," said Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "I saw a lot of positives. A lot of desire and hunger to keep playing. There is the result, but the performance sometimes is what you want to see in these kinds of games, and that is what you saw."
The match marked the beginning of a three-match week, Rising's fourth of the 2026 season and first since mid-April. The club next returns home to face Louisville City FC in its first cross-conference home match of the season on Wednesday, June 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (PT) at Phoenix Rising Stadium.
"Obviously we want to progress in the USL Cup," Kah said. "We want to win every game we play, but sometimes you have to make decisions that help your players as well. Wednesday is an important game because if you take three points you move up the league table. In the USL Cup, we play kids and make rotations so we can also see what they can do. For me, it was a smart decision today."
RISING STAYS YOUNG
At an average age of 21.1 years old, Kah started his youngest lineup of the 2026 season in Albuquerque. Notably, the five PRFC Academy players named to the XI (Jamison Ping, Eziah Ramirez, Jackson Gaydon, Noah Cross, Alexander Balanzar De la Cruz) are the most in the Kah era in Phoenix.
"To be able to rotate helps, but to get these young players to play in front of a crowd like this, and in this environment, it's great for their development," Kah said.
GOAL-SCORING PLAYS
NM - Niall Reid-Stephen (Christopher Gloster), 45+1 minute: On a counter-attack, Kipp Keller took off down midfield and slid the ball to Christopher Gloster in the left half-space, who sent a low ball across the box and into the path of Niall Reid-Stephen who used his left foot to push the ball in at the near post.
NM - Ousman Jabang, 53rd minute: Building out from the back, a direct ball led to a numbers advantage in the box for New Mexico and Ousman Jabang capitalized, using his right foot to slot a deflected ball into the center of the net.
NM - Valentin Noel (Cristian Nava), 70th minute: After winning the ball on the end line, Cristian Nava turned toward goal and sent a cross to Valentin Noel who used his right foot to fire the ball home.
NM - Dayonn Harris, 85th minute: A through ball found the run of Dayonn Harris, whose initial effort was saved, but left-footed follow-up found the back of the net.
NOTES
-Saturday marked the second of three scheduled meetings between Rising and New Mexico United in all competitions.
-It was the second time both teams faced off in the USL Cup, with the 2025 matchup resulting in a 3-3 draw in Phoenix.
-A season-high five PRFC Academy products started the match.
-At an average age of 21.1 years old, Saturday's lineup marked Rising's youngest of 2025.
-Rising continues its three-match week at home against Louisville City FC, the club's fourth three-match week of 2026.
Phoenix Rising (1-2-0, 3 pts) at New Mexico United (2-1-0, 6 pts)
June 6, 2026 - RGCU Field at Isotopes Park (Albuquerque, NM.)
Goals by Half 1 2 FT
Phoenix Rising 0 0 0
New Mexico United 1 3 4
Scoring Summary:
NM: Reid-Stephen (Gloster), 45+1
NM: Jabang, 53
NM: Noel (Nava), 70
NM: Harris, 85
Misconduct Summary:
PHX: Biasi (caution), 76
¬â¹Lineups:
PHX: GK Odunze, D Flores (Smith, 45), D Gaydon, D Boye (Moursou, 64), D Cross (D. Rivera, 75), D Biasi, M Ping, M Ramirez, M de la Cruz, M Gómez (G. Rivera, 45), F Studenhofft (Sacko, 64)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Rakovsky, GK Shaw
TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (Multiple players, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Ramirez, 1); FOULS: 13 (Multiple players, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 1
NM: GK Shakes, D Gloster, D Hamalainen, D Keller, D Howell (Wilkerson, 66), M Bailey, M Jabang (Zelalem, 66), M Harris, M Noel (Blackett, 86), M Reid-Stephen (Nava, 66), F Hurst (Rennicks, 81)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Wente, M Archimede, F Vargas
TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Hurst, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Multiple players, 2); FOULS: 8 (Howell, 2); OFFSIDES: 7; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 1
Referee: Brad Jensen
Assistant Referees: Joe Suchoski, William Aten
Fourth Official: Kerfoot Walker
Attendance: 9,389
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.
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Images from this story
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New Mexico United's Kipp Keller and Maliek Howell and Phoenix Rising's Jamison Ping on the field
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