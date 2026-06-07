Hartford Athletic Dominates New York Cosmos in Prinx Tires USL Cup Action

Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







PATERSON, NJ - Hartford Athletic used a dominant first half that included three goals, featuring two in a five-minute span, to shut down New York Cosmos by a 4-1 score in an action-packed Prinx Tires United Soccer League Cup contest on Saturday night.

With the win, Hartford improves to 2-0-1 in Group 5 play. New York Cosmos drop to 1-2-0.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Hartford found their opportunities early, resulting in a slew of chances in the 11th minute that were capped with an easy tap-in for Augi Williams, giving Athletic a 1-0 advantage.

Sebastian Anderson had a smooth give-and-go try in the 32nd minute denied, keeping the score locked at 1-0 before a Barry Coffey header five minutes later rung the goal post.

In the 40th minute, Williams setup a perfect ball for Barry Coffey in the box with Coffey smashing home the rock to put Hartford ahead, 2-0. Just five minutes later, another perfectly placed setup was laid for Emmanuel Samadia who fired a shot off of the crossbar and into the goal mount, extending Athletic's lead to 3-nil.

Jordan Chavez found twine for New York Cosmos in the 87th minute before Andres Hernandez answered right back for Hartford just a minute later with a wide-open try that regained Athletic with a thre-goal lead at 4-1.

Hartford finished the night with advantages in shots on goal (9-3) and corner kicks (6-4).

SERIES NOTES

Tonight marked just the second all-time meeting between the two clubs.

NEXT UP

Hartford Athletic visits Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, June 13th, for a USL Championship bout.

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 6, 2026

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