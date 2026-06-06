Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at FC Tulsa

Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Round 3: SAFC and Tulsa square off in the sides' third of four match-ups this season Saturday, having already battled in the regular season and the U.S. Open Cup. San Antonio enters the match in first place with a chance to lock up Group 3, as a regulation win and Birmingham shootout win over Corpus Christi on Tuesday would punch the team's ticket into the knockout round for the second straight season.

Heating Up: SAFC enters the match on five-match scoring streak, its longest of the season, having netted 12 goals in the span. San Antonio also went unbeaten in the month of May with a 2-0-3 record, its second unblemished month of the year.

Finding Their Form: Forward Christian Sorto was named Player of the Week after scoring his third goal in the last two matches with a brace against Sporting JAX last week. Midfielder Dmitrii Erofeev recorded his fifth goal contribution in the last four matches across all competitions with his opening score in the match.

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What to Know - Prinx Tires USL Cup:

The 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup is the third edition of the USL's interleague cup competition, a World Cup-style tournament which features all 43 teams across the USL Championship and League One.

The Prinx Tires USL Cup will consist of seven regional groups. Six groups will include six teams and one will include seven teams, with each club set to play four matches - two home, two away - in group play with home assignments being randomly drawn. If tied at the end of regulation, the match will immediately go into penalty kicks. The group stage kicks off April 25 and concludes the weekend of July 11.

Teams will earn three points for a win in regulation and one point for a draw at the end of regulation, with an extra point awarded to the winning team after penalty kicks.

Seven group winners and one wild card will advance to single-elimination knockout rounds, with the wild card to be awarded to the second-placed team with the most points in group play, followed by the first tiebreaker of most goals scored. The Quarterfinals will be held on Wednesday, August 13, followed by the Semifinals on Wednesday, September 9 before the final on the weekend of October 2-4, 2026.

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Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Stage Match #3 - San Antonio FC at FC Tulsa

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Stadium: OneOK Field, Tulsa, OK

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 1-0-1 (5 pts; 1 st place in Group 3)

FC Tulsa: 1-0-1 (4 pts; 2 nd place in Group 3)

All-time Series: The teams sit even at 8-8-7 all-time, with Tulsa taking the late win the team's last meeting after a goal in the final minutes of extra time in the U.S. Open Cup match on April 1. This will be the third of four meeting between the sides this season.

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

Hashtags: #Defend210, #TULvSA







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 6, 2026

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