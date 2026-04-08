Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Orange County SC
Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
At a glance...
Cali Calling: San Antonio closes out its week-long road trip in the Golden State with its match against Orange County SC. SAFC took a point away from its scoreless draw at Monterey Bay last Saturday.
Shutdown Defense: San Antonio defense has been solid through the five weeks of the season. SAFC has held opponents scoreless through the run of play, only conceding a penalty kick goal in its season opener. The team's four shutouts lead USL Championship as it chases the club's record of seven consecutive shutouts in 2017.
Early Advantage: SAFC is undefeated in 42 straight league matches when leading at halftime, going 37-0-5 in a streak dating back to October 2021.
---------------
USL Championship Match #6 - San Antonio FC at Orange County SC
Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. CT
Stadium: Championship Soccer Stadium, Irvine, CA
Where to Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network
Stats: USL Match Center
San Antonio FC: 3-0-2 (11 pts; 1st place in Western Conference)
Orange County SC: 2-1-2 (8 pt; 4th place in Western Conference)
All-time Series: Orange County has a narrow 6-5-6 lead in the all-time series. The teams split meetings last season, with San Antonio taking a 3-1 in at Toyota Field in September before Orange County grabbed all three points at home with a 1-0 win in October.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 8, 2026
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Orange County SC - San Antonio FC
- Rising Prepares to Host Rivals New Mexico United - Phoenix Rising FC
- Orange County SC Hosts San Antonio FC in Western Conference Showdown - Orange County SC
- FC Tulsa Announce 2026 Themes and Promotions Schedule - FC Tulsa
- Match Preview: LDN vs LOU - Loudoun United FC
- Moorefield Construction Named General Contractor for Republic FC's 20,000 Seat Stadium - Sacramento Republic FC
- CBS Los Angeles Returns as Official Broadcast Partner of Orange County SC - Orange County SC
- Jamie Webber Named to U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round for Second Round - FC Tulsa
- Talen Maples Has Been Named to Team of the Round 2 Bench in the US Open Cup - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Partners with Commercial Cleaning with Commonwealth - Lexington SC
- Lee Desmond, Dominik Wanner, and Kyle Edwards Earn U.S Open Cup Team of the Round - Sacramento Republic FC
- Casciato Voted March's USL Championship Coach of the Month - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Lexington SC: April 11, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
- Jelly Roll Is Performing Live at Weidner Field - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Orange County SC
- San Antonio FC Defender Tiago Suarez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
- San Antonio FC Plays to Scoreless Draw at Monterey Bay F.C.
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. 4/4/26
- San Antonio FC Falls to FC Tulsa in U.S. Open Cup, 1-0