Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Orange County SC

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Cali Calling: San Antonio closes out its week-long road trip in the Golden State with its match against Orange County SC. SAFC took a point away from its scoreless draw at Monterey Bay last Saturday.

Shutdown Defense: San Antonio defense has been solid through the five weeks of the season. SAFC has held opponents scoreless through the run of play, only conceding a penalty kick goal in its season opener. The team's four shutouts lead USL Championship as it chases the club's record of seven consecutive shutouts in 2017.

Early Advantage: SAFC is undefeated in 42 straight league matches when leading at halftime, going 37-0-5 in a streak dating back to October 2021.

---------------

USL Championship Match #6 - San Antonio FC at Orange County SC

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Championship Soccer Stadium, Irvine, CA

Where to Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 3-0-2 (11 pts; 1st place in Western Conference)

Orange County SC: 2-1-2 (8 pt; 4th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: Orange County has a narrow 6-5-6 lead in the all-time series. The teams split meetings last season, with San Antonio taking a 3-1 in at Toyota Field in September before Orange County grabbed all three points at home with a 1-0 win in October.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.