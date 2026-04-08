FC Tulsa Announce 2026 Themes and Promotions Schedule

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa announced today its full Themes and Promotions schedule for the 2026 USL Championship season.

Among the promotions is the return of the fan-favorite $1 Beer Section Nights where selected domestic beers will be available for $1. The promotion will feature across five more games this season with its next appearance on College Night on April 25 against One Knoxville SC in the USL Cup.

Additional details for each theme night including giveaways, in-game entertainment and other specials will be announced leading up to kickoff for each match. Single game tickets and group packages for each match as well as 2026 Season Ticket Memberships are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.

2026 FC Tulsa Themes and Promotions Schedule

Date Opponent Time Promotion Sponsor Additional

April 11 Orange County SC 7 p.m. Superhero Night

April 25 One Knoxville SC* 7 p.m. College Night Main Event $1 Beer Section Night

May 22 Hartford Athletic 7:30 p.m. Hometown Heroes Night OSU Medicine

June 6 San Antonio FC* 7:30 p.m. Route 66 Night Visit Tulsa

June 17 Monterey Bay FC 7:30 p.m. Western Night

June 20 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 7:30 p.m. Native Nations Night

July 4 Sacramento Republic FC 7:30 p.m. 4th of July Bill Knight Ford Post-Match Fireworks

July 18 El Paso Locomotive FC 7:30 p.m. World of Soccer Night $1 Beer Section Night; Gear donations for Cleats 4 Kids

July 25 Lexington SC 7:30 p.m. Christmas in July Ascension St. John Toy Drive

August 8 Detroit City FC 7:30 p.m. Greenwood Night Bank of Oklahoma

August 29 Rhode Island FC 7:30 p.m. Back to School Night StretchLab School Supply Drive

September 30 New Mexico United 7 p.m. Corporate Night Native Promotions, Inc. Beerfest

October 3 Sacramento Republic FC 7 p.m. Vamos Tulsa Night Arvest $1 Beer Section Night

October 17 Oakland Roots SC 7 p.m. Fan Appreciation Night Bill Knight Lincoln Volvo $1 Beer Section Night; Post-Match Fireworks

* - USL Cup match

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, April 11 as it takes on Orange County SC at 7 p.m. The club is celebrating Superhero Night, with characters in attendance and fun activities on the concourse. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on NOTV (News on 6 Now).







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 8, 2026

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