Indy Eleven Earns Road Draw with Two Second-Half Goals

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







(Hartford, Conn.) - Indy Eleven came back from a halftime deficit with two second-half goals to earn a 2-2 draw at USL Championship Eastern Conference opponent Hartford Athletic. Coming into the game, Hartford had only allowed one goal in its first three matches.

The Boys in Blue started the second half quickly in the 48th minute, with forward Bruno Rendon making a long run down the left sideline into the area, where he played it forward to midfielder Cam Lindley, who played a perfect cross to the far post, with midfielder Noble Okello finishing it with his left foot to even the match at 1-1.It is the 31st career assist for Lindley in USL-C regular-season play, good for a tie for 22nd on the league's all-time list.

Indy Eleven took the lead in the 72nd minute, with goalkeeper Eric Dick starting the sequence with a goal kick to midfield, where Okello was fouled. Lindley hurried to play a quick restart to midfielder Josh O'Brien, who played an angled ball to Mikah Thomas on the left side. Thomas, who entered a minute earlier, played three quick touches and curled a beautiful left-footed ball to the far post, where Rendon finished for his team-best second goal this season (both in the last two matches). The last Boys in Blue player to score a goal in back-to-back USL-C matches was captain Aodhan Quinn in September. It was the first USL Championship assist for Thomas, who played collegiately at nearby UConn.

Defender Anthony Herbert made a brilliant sliding block to clear an Augi Williams shot off the line in the 87th minute, but Hartford got the equalizer on an own goal off the ensuing free kick.

The Boys in Blue had an early chance in the sixth minute when defender Hayden White made a long throw-in to defender Paco Craig, who headed it inside the area to Herbert, but his shot was saved. Hartford countered immediately, but Dick saved Sadat Anaku's shot from close range.

Boys in Blue forward Loïc Mesanvi made his first USL Championship start, generating an opportunity from outside the box that was saved. The Indy Eleven attack generated eight shots in the first half, with Mesanvi recording a team-high three.

Indy Eleven has two home games at Carroll Stadium next week--Tue. Mar. 31 for a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round match vs. Union Omaha at 7 p.m., and Sat. Apr. 4 against the defending USL champion Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

Ticket options available include Family Four-Packs, pro-rated Season Tickets, and Flex Mini-Plans.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and it can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 2:2 Hartford Athletic

Sat., Mar. 28, 2026 - 5:00 p.m.

Trinity Health Stadium | Hartford, Conn.

Weather: Partly sunny, 39 degrees

Attendance: 2,400

2026 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 1-1-1 (0), 4 pts, #9 in Eastern Conference

Hartford Athletic: 2-0-2 (4), 8 pts, #2 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

HFD - Sadat Anaku (Adrián Diz Pe) 33'

IND - Noble Okello (Cam Lindley) 48'

IND - Bruno Rendón (Mikah Thomas) 72'

HFD - Own Goal 89'

Discipline Summary

IND - Anthony Herbert (caution) 31'

IND - Loïc Mesanvi (caution) 66'

HFD - Beverly Makangila (caution) 83'

HFD - Adrián Diz Pe (caution) 90+3'

Indy Eleven Line-Up:Eric Dick, Aodhan Quinn (captain), Paco Craig, Anthony Herbert, Hayden White, Cam Lindley, Dylan Sing (Alejandro Mitrano 45'), Noble Okello (Edward Kizza 84'), Josh O'Brien, Loïc Mesanvi (Mikah Thomas 71'), Bruno Rendón.

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Allen Gavilanes, Kian Williams, Makel Rasheed, Reice Charles-Cook.

Hartford Athletic Line-Up:Antony Siaha, Britton Fischer, Jordan Scarlett (captain), Adrián Diz Pe, Matt Real, Sebastian Anderson, Junior Moreira (Christos Hadjipaschalis 82'), Beverly Makangila, Andrés Hernández (Michee Ngalina 63'), Augi Williams, Sadat Anaku.

Hartford Athletic Subs Not Used:Enzo Carvalho, Jack Loura, TJ Presthus, Galen Flynn, Spencer Gordon.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026

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