Rendon & Quinn USL-C "Team of the Week"

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven forward Bruno Rendon and midfielder Aodhan Quinn have been selected to the USL Championship "Team of the Week" after helping the Boys in Blue earn a 2-1 victory over Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC in the Home Opener on Saturday at Carroll Stadium.

Rendon recorded an assist on forward Dylan Sing's first Boys in Blue goal in the 43rd minute to give the hosts a 1-0 lead. Midfielder Josh O'Brien set up the scoring sequence with a run up the right sideline, hesitating and then playing a cheeky ball behind the defensive line into the box near the end line that Rendon chased down and chipped to the near post, where Sing headed it home.

O'Brien set up the game-winning goal in the 62nd, heading an errant clearance to Rendon, who chested it down and struck a left-footed laser for the game winner. That score is a finalist for the USL Championship "Goal of the Week", with fan voting ending tomorrow at midnight.

The 25-year-old Rendon tied for team-high honors with four shots and two shots on target on Saturday, adding two chances created, five completed passes in the final third, three crosses attempted, and two aerial duels won.

On the season, Rendon is ranked in the USL Championship Top Ten in three categories--tied for seventh in assists (1) and tied for ninth in goals (1) and shots (6).

It marks the third time in two seasons with the Boys in Blue that Rendon has earned "Team of the Week" honors. He earned the accolade in Week 3 and Week 33 in 2025.

The Matanzas, Cuba, native joined Indy Eleven after earning USL League One "Defender of the Year" in 2024 for Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC under Coach Eamon Zayed, the Boys in Blue franchise scoring leader. Rendon helped Northern Colorado to its best-ever season and the inaugural USL Cup championship, scoring nine goals in eight Cup matches.

Captain Aodhan Quinn led Indy Eleven with four chances created, nine crosses attempted, and 11 completed passes (nine in the final third), adding three tackles won and two shots against Detroit City FC. The 2025 USL Golden Playmaker award winner is second in the USL-C in chances created (10), tied for third in blocks (4), and fifth in crosses (17) this season.

The three-time All-League selection is the USL-C career leader in games started (278) and he ranks second in assists (61) and minutes (24,318), and third in appearances (292). He is the only player in league history to have recorded 50 goals and 60 assists in regular-season play and the first player in USL-C history to record double-digit assists in a season three times, including a franchise-record 11 in 2025.

The Boys in Blue travel to Hartford Athletic on Saturday for a 5 pm match on ESPN+.

Indy Eleven will have two home games at Carroll Stadium next week-Tue. Mar. 31 for a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round match vs. Union Omaha at 7 p.m., and Sat. Apr. 4 against the defending USL champion Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

Ticket options available include pro-rated Season Tickets and Flex Mini-Plans. Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 24, 2026

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