San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC defender Danny Barbir and midfielder Jorge Hernandez have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following the squad's win over New Mexico United Saturday.

Barbir becomes San Antonio's fifth honoree after scoring the match-winning goal in the 74th minute, heading home a corner kick to lift San Antonio to all three points. The defender also delivered a strong performance on the back line with two recoveries and two clearances to help hold New Mexico scoreless for the team's third straight shutout across all competitions.

Hernandez makes his second Team of the Week appearance this season after providing the assist on Barbir's game-winner, delivering the corner kick that led to the decisive goal. The midfielder helped drive a relentless SAFC attack, creating seven chances and completing six crosses while maintaining a 92% passing accuracy.

The two selections make it six weekly awards for San Antonio through the first three weeks of the season.

The pair will be back in action this weekend as San Antonio FC hosts Lexington SC Sunday, March 29 at Toyota Field. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m., and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 3

GK - Anthony Siaha, Hartford Athletic

D - So Nishikawa, Brooklyn FC

D - Danny Barbir, San Antonio FC

D - Sebastian Anderson, Hartford Athletic

M - Bruno Rendón, Indy Eleven

M - Emilio Ycaza, Charleston Battery

M - Wolfgang Prentice, Oakland Roots SC

M - Owen Damm, FC Tulsa

M - Jorge Hernandez, San Antonio FC

F - Russel Cicerone, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC

Coach - Dominic Casciato, Tampa Bay Rowdies

Bench - Adam Beaudry (LDN), Aodhan Quinn (IND), Joey Akpunonu (CHS), Barry Coffey (HFD), Jojea Kwizera (RI), Markus Anderson (BKN), MD Myers (TBR)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 24, 2026

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