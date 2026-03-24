San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week
Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC defender Danny Barbir and midfielder Jorge Hernandez have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following the squad's win over New Mexico United Saturday.
Barbir becomes San Antonio's fifth honoree after scoring the match-winning goal in the 74th minute, heading home a corner kick to lift San Antonio to all three points. The defender also delivered a strong performance on the back line with two recoveries and two clearances to help hold New Mexico scoreless for the team's third straight shutout across all competitions.
Hernandez makes his second Team of the Week appearance this season after providing the assist on Barbir's game-winner, delivering the corner kick that led to the decisive goal. The midfielder helped drive a relentless SAFC attack, creating seven chances and completing six crosses while maintaining a 92% passing accuracy.
The two selections make it six weekly awards for San Antonio through the first three weeks of the season.
The pair will be back in action this weekend as San Antonio FC hosts Lexington SC Sunday, March 29 at Toyota Field. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m., and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 3
GK - Anthony Siaha, Hartford Athletic
D - So Nishikawa, Brooklyn FC
D - Danny Barbir, San Antonio FC
D - Sebastian Anderson, Hartford Athletic
M - Bruno Rendón, Indy Eleven
M - Emilio Ycaza, Charleston Battery
M - Wolfgang Prentice, Oakland Roots SC
M - Owen Damm, FC Tulsa
M - Jorge Hernandez, San Antonio FC
F - Russel Cicerone, Tampa Bay Rowdies
F - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC
Coach - Dominic Casciato, Tampa Bay Rowdies
Bench - Adam Beaudry (LDN), Aodhan Quinn (IND), Joey Akpunonu (CHS), Barry Coffey (HFD), Jojea Kwizera (RI), Markus Anderson (BKN), MD Myers (TBR)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 24, 2026
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC Men at Lexington SC - Brooklyn FC
- Siaha, Anderson Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Hartford Athletic
- Casciato, Cicerone Earn USL Championship Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rendon & Quinn USL-C "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Beaudry Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 3 - Loudoun United FC
- Emilio Ycaza Wins USLC Player of the Week Honors for Week 3 - Charleston Battery
- Owen Damm Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 3 - FC Tulsa
- Lexington Welcomes USL-C Newcomer Brooklyn FC To Kentucky Wednesday Night - Lexington SC
- Open Cup Preview: Hounds vs. Steel City FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Sporting JAX Men Seeking First Win against Miami FC in Midweek Match - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Jojea Kwizera Called up to Rwanda National Team for 2026 FIFA Series - Rhode Island FC
- Wilton Rancheria and Republic FC to Build Sacramento's Largest Professional Sports Venue - Republic Stadium to Seat 20,000+ - Sacramento Republic FC
- Sporting JAX Promotes Mark Warburton to President of Soccer, Continuing Club's Momentum on and off the Pitch - Sporting Club Jacksonville
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