Siaha, Anderson Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - Two members of the Hartford Athletic - goalkeeper Anthony Siaha and defender Sebastian Anderson - were named to the United Soccer League Championship Team of the Week, as announced by the league's office Tuesday afternoon. The honors come to Hartford after a 2-1 victory over Brooklyn FC last time out.
Anthony Siaha - Goalkeeper
Siaha made ten saves en route to his second win on the season. Despite surrendering his lone tally of the season, the Tuscon, Arizona native fended off a furious fight by Brooklyn FC behind an impressive defensive hold to preserve the victory.
Sebastian Anderson - Defender
Guiding the way in front of Siaha's second win of the season was Anderson who managed to pick up his first weekly honor this season. Anderson held down the Athletics' defensive corps while picking up his first point of the season by way of an assist.
Additionally, midfielder Barry Coffey - who scored the eventual game-winner in the 40th minute against Brooklyn FC - was named to the league's championship team of the week as a bench player.
The Athletic, currently sitting at 2-0-1, host Indy Eleven at Trinity Health Stadium in their highly anticipated home opener on Saturday, March 28th, at 5:00 pm. Tickets are available now at hartfordathletic.com.
For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the squad via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 24, 2026
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- Siaha, Anderson Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Hartford Athletic
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