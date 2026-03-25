Match Preview: Miami FC at Sporting JAX

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami FC returns to action on Wednesday night with a midweek trip to face Sporting JAX at Hodges Stadium. With the 2026 season still in its early stages, Miami will look to build on its recent performance and turn strong stretches into a result on the road.

Miami FC

Miami enters the match following a 0-0 draw against Loudoun United FC, a game in which the team showed defensive organization and control for long stretches.

The group created several clear chances throughout the match but was denied multiple times by Loudoun's goalkeeper. Despite the scoreline, Miami controlled possession for much of the game and limited the opponent to few dangerous opportunities.

With a quick turnaround, the focus now shifts to maintaining that defensive stability while being more clinical in the final third.

Sporting JAX

Sporting JAX comes into Wednesday's matchup still searching for its first win of the season. The Jacksonville side opened with a loss to Hartford Athletic before earning a point in a draw against Rhode Island FC.

Playing at home and with more time between matches, Sporting JAX will look to build on its most recent result and take advantage of its home environment.

Miami can expect a motivated opponent aiming to secure a positive performance in front of its home crowd.

Head-to-Head

Wednesday's match will mark the  first-ever matchup  between Miami FC and Sporting JAX.

Looking Ahead

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in Jacksonville as Miami FC looks to turn a strong performance into a result.

Overview: MIA @ JAX

Date:  Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Kickoff:  7:30 P.M. ET

Location:  Jacksonville, Florida

Venue:  Hodges Stadium

Watch:  CBS Sports Golazo Network (Nationwide) and YouTube (International)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 24, 2026

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