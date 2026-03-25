Match Preview: Miami FC at Sporting JAX
Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Miami FC returns to action on Wednesday night with a midweek trip to face Sporting JAX at Hodges Stadium. With the 2026 season still in its early stages, Miami will look to build on its recent performance and turn strong stretches into a result on the road.
Miami FC
Miami enters the match following a 0-0 draw against Loudoun United FC, a game in which the team showed defensive organization and control for long stretches.
The group created several clear chances throughout the match but was denied multiple times by Loudoun's goalkeeper. Despite the scoreline, Miami controlled possession for much of the game and limited the opponent to few dangerous opportunities.
With a quick turnaround, the focus now shifts to maintaining that defensive stability while being more clinical in the final third.
Sporting JAX
Sporting JAX comes into Wednesday's matchup still searching for its first win of the season. The Jacksonville side opened with a loss to Hartford Athletic before earning a point in a draw against Rhode Island FC.
Playing at home and with more time between matches, Sporting JAX will look to build on its most recent result and take advantage of its home environment.
Miami can expect a motivated opponent aiming to secure a positive performance in front of its home crowd.
Head-to-Head
Wednesday's match will mark the first-ever matchup between Miami FC and Sporting JAX.
Looking Ahead
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in Jacksonville as Miami FC looks to turn a strong performance into a result.
Overview: MIA @ JAX
Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Kickoff: 7:30 P.M. ET
Location: Jacksonville, Florida
Venue: Hodges Stadium
Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network (Nationwide) and YouTube (International)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 24, 2026
- Match Preview: Miami FC at Sporting JAX - Miami FC
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC Men at Lexington SC - Brooklyn FC
- Siaha, Anderson Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Hartford Athletic
- Casciato, Cicerone Earn USL Championship Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rendon & Quinn USL-C "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Beaudry Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 3 - Loudoun United FC
- Emilio Ycaza Wins USLC Player of the Week Honors for Week 3 - Charleston Battery
- Owen Damm Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 3 - FC Tulsa
- Lexington Welcomes USL-C Newcomer Brooklyn FC To Kentucky Wednesday Night - Lexington SC
- Open Cup Preview: Hounds vs. Steel City FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Sporting JAX Men Seeking First Win against Miami FC in Midweek Match - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Jojea Kwizera Called up to Rwanda National Team for 2026 FIFA Series - Rhode Island FC
- Wilton Rancheria and Republic FC to Build Sacramento's Largest Professional Sports Venue - Republic Stadium to Seat 20,000+ - Sacramento Republic FC
- Sporting JAX Promotes Mark Warburton to President of Soccer, Continuing Club's Momentum on and off the Pitch - Sporting Club Jacksonville
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Miami FC Stories
- Match Preview: Miami FC at Sporting JAX
- Miami FC Claims a Point on the Road against Loudoun United in 0-0 Road Match
- Match Preview: Miami FC at Loudoun United FC
- Miami FC Struggles with Powerhouse Attack of Louisville in 1-4 Defeat
- Match Preview: Miami FC at Louisville City FC