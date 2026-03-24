Beaudry Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 3

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC's Adam Beaudry has been named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week for his week three performance in the club's 0-0 draw against Miami FC.

(GK) - Adam Beaudry - Adam Beaudry recorded ten saves, an 8.6 FotMob rating, and a clean sheet in the club's 0-0 draw against Miami FC this past weekend.

USL Championship Team of the Week

GK - Antony Siaha, Hartford Athletic

D - So Nishikawa, Brooklyn FC

D - Danny Barbir, San Antonio FC

D - Sebastian Anderson, Hartford Athletic

M - Bruno Rendón, Indy Eleven

M - Emilio Ycaza, Charleston Battery

M - Wolfgang Prentice, Oakland Roots SC

M - Owen Damm, FC Tulsa

F - Jorge Hernandez, San Antonio FC

F - Russell Cicerone, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC

Coach - Dominic Casciato, Tampa Bay Rowdies

Bench - Adam Beaudry (LDN), Aodhan Quinn (IND), Joey Akpunonu (CHS), Barry Coffey (HFD), Jojea Kwizera (RI), Markus Anderson (BKN), MD Myers (TBR)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 24, 2026

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