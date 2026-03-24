Wilton Rancheria and Republic FC to Build Sacramento's Largest Professional Sports Venue - Republic Stadium to Seat 20,000+

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Today, Wilton Rancheria and Sacramento Republic FC announced that Republic Stadium at The Railyards will be constructed as a 20,000+ seat soccer-first venue, forgoing the original plans to grow through phased expansion. The decision reflects the collective ambition of the club, its tribal ownership, and the Sacramento community - a commitment to build something worthy of the passion this region has long shown for its Indomitable Club.

Visit 20KStadium.com to see more renderings of Republic Stadium at The Railyards

The announcement builds on the momentum of the stadium's groundbreaking in August 2025 - the furthest the project had advanced in more than a decade. As construction became a reality, so did the scale of opportunity and Wilton Rancheria's ability to deliver a stadium that meets the full vision from day one.

"With this stadium, Wilton Rancheria is reclaiming our space and matching the ambition of the region," said Jesus Tarango, Chairman of Wilton Rancheria. "As a Tribe of firsts, we're proud to deliver a 20,000+ seat, soccer-first stadium-the largest professional sports and entertainment venue in the region-and a home where community comes together and our collective future takes shape."

"Building bigger is a catalytic investment in the long-term transformation of downtown Sacramento," said Chris Franklin, COO for Wilton Rancheria. "Wilton Rancheria is bringing the capital, vision, and execution needed to turn this site into a destination that drives economic impact, community connection, and sustained growth for the entire region."

"For years, we have known what our fans deserve and what this region is capable of supporting. The response to groundbreaking removed any remaining doubt," said Republic FC Managing Partner Kevin Nagle. "A 20,000-seat Republic Stadium - with a roof over every seat, safe standing for our supporters, and world-class amenities throughout - is not an overreach. It is exactly the venue Sacramento has earned, and we are proud to deliver it."

Republic Stadium is designed to set a new standard for the soccer and outdoor entertainment experience in Sacramento. In addition to an expanded capacity, various investments in fan experience and comfort will be elements of a world-class venue. The most prominent feature, as requested by fans, will be the overhead canopy that will provide coverage for every seat. The four massive trusses weighing 3,800 tons - three times the tonnage of the Tower Bridge - across the top of the canopy will become distinct additions to Sacramento's skyline and be recognizable across sports. The open-air design, featuring perforated cladding and open corner terraces, will allow natural airflow and help fans take advantage of Sacramento's signature evening cooling, keeping the environment comfortable throughout the summer season.

Fans throughout the venue will benefit from a shaded open-air concourse and a sweeping range of seating products - more than 20 different options - designed to deliver a unique experience for every type of supporter. Safe-standing seating and a dedicated supporters' plaza will give Sacramento's most passionate voices a place to gather and charge up the atmosphere of matchday. A new West premium tower and expanded club spaces will offer elevated options for those companies or individuals seeking a luxurious matchday experience.

Preparation work on the site was completed in late 2025. Before the end of April, essential public infrastructure work including streets, utility work, and storm drains, will begin ahead of stadium foundations and then vertical construction. With the addition of the canopy structure and associated investments, construction will continue through 2027, with Republic Stadium on track to open in 2028 as the permanent home of the Indomitable Club and a premier destination for major soccer competitions, concerts, and landmark events in Northern California.

Republic Stadium will serve as the catalyst for a new Sacramento neighborhood - one that doubles the footprint of downtown, revitalizes a site that has sat vacant for half a century, and restores a connection to the ancestral home of Wilton Rancheria.

REPUBLIC STADIUM - KEY DETAILS

Largest outdoor professional sports and entertainment venue in the Sacramento region: 14 acres, over 500,000 square feet, capacity of 20,000+ for soccer, select sporting events

Capable of hosting top performing acts and tours with an expanded event capacity of 27,000 for entertainment and special events.

The stadium will anchor a multi-billion dollar investment into Downtown that will create a new neighborhood - retail, hotel, housing and additional community amenities.

Over 20 different seating products offering diverse fan experiences, from safe-standing supporters' sections to a new West premium tower.

Built with the fans at the center of the design, seats will be as close as league rules allow, the five story seating bowl will create a wall of fans that surrounds the pitch so fans are on top of the action, and twin videoboards that are among the biggest in soccer-first facilities.

Fans interested in securing their place in Republic Stadium are encouraged to visit 20KStadium.com for information on deposit options and priority seating. Further announcements on stadium milestones, community programming, and additional development details will follow in the months ahead. Season Ticket Members and depositors will be among the first to check out the features and amenities of the stadium at the club's experience center that will open later this year.

VISIT 20KSTADIUM.COM FOR INFO ON DEPOSITS AND PRIORITY SEATING







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.