Owen Damm Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 3

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa's Owen Damm earned a selection to the USL Championship Team of the Week after his standout performance against Las Vegas Lights FC last Saturday.

Damm smashed home the match-winning goal for FC Tulsa in the 82nd minute of their 3-2 win over Las Vegas at ONEOK Field. He also assisted Remi Cabral's goal in the 61st minute to complete his first match with multiple goal contributions for the Scissortails.

"The ball set up to where I could shoot it first time," Damm said about his winning goal. "I just needed to put my laces through it and make sure it was on target to give it a chance, and luckily, it went in."

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 3

GK - Antony Siaha, Hartford Athletic

D - So Nishikawa, Brooklyn FC

D - Danny Barbir, San Antonio FC

D - Sebastian Anderson, Hartford Athletic

M - Bruno Rendón, Indy Eleven

M - Emilio Ycaza, Charleston Battery

M - Wolfgang Prentice, Oakland Roots SC

M - Owen Damm, FC Tulsa

F - Jorge Hernandez, San Antonio FC

F - Russell Cicerone, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC

Coach - Dominic Casciato, Tampa Bay Rowdies

Bench - Adam Beaudry (LDN), Aodhan Quinn (IND), Joey Akpunonu (CHS), Barry Coffey (HFD), Jokes Kwizera (RI), Markus Anderson (BKN), MD Myers (TBR)

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field this Saturday as it takes on Phoenix Rising FC at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on NOTV (News on 6 Now). The club is excited to celebrate Pups at the Pitch with promotional highlights including a dog bandana giveaway (250) and fun on the east lawn.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 24, 2026

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