Sporting JAX Promotes Mark Warburton to President of Soccer, Continuing Club's Momentum on and off the Pitch

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville today announced the promotion of Mark Warburton to President of Soccer, reinforcing the club's commitment to sustained growth, competitive excellence and global connectivity as it builds toward a landmark year for professional soccer on the First Coast.

Warburton, who has played a key role in shaping Sporting JAX's soccer operations, will now lead all sporting initiatives, including player development, recruitment and international partnerships, as the club continues to expand its presence both domestically and abroad.

"Mark has been an integral part of building our soccer identity and vision from the ground up," said Ricky Caplin, Majority Owner and Chairman, Sporting JAX. "His global experience, leadership and relationships across the game will be instrumental as we continue to establish Sporting JAX as a destination club and deepen our connections with international and strategic partners."

Under Warburton's leadership, Sporting JAX will continue to build strong on-field and organizational momentum. The club's women's team remains at the top of the table as it pushes toward the playoffs in its inaugural Gainbridge Super League season, while excitement continues to build around the launch of the men's USL Championship team in 2026, including a sold-out atmosphere at UNF's Hodges Stadium for its inaugural home opener.

"This is a pivotal moment for Sporting JAX," said Warburton. "We are building something truly special in Jacksonville - a club with ambition, community at its core and a clear pathway to success. I'm honored to step into this role and continue driving our vision forward, both on the pitch and through meaningful global partnerships."

As part of the transition, Sporting JAX has parted ways with Steve Livingstone. Livingstone has been a key contributor in building Sporting JAX into what it is today, and the club thanks him for his leadership and contributions while wishing him the best in his future endeavors.

Sporting JAX remains focused on carrying its momentum through the remainder of the women's season and into a successful men's team launch, continuing to deliver on its promise of Pro Soccer. Pro Jax.







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