Lexington Welcomes USL-C Newcomer Brooklyn FC To Kentucky Wednesday Night

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - After a weekend to recharge from its record-breaking U.S. Open Cup outing last Wednesday, Lexington SC is right back at it for another midweek test. For the first time in club history, it will battle Brooklyn FC, one of two new additions to the USL Championship in 2026.

Lexington's nine-goal outburst vs. Flower City Union was not only a club record, but also the second-most goals scored in a single match in the Cup's modern era (1995-present).

That performance marked a sharp response from a side that managed just one goal across its first two matches. Granted, both matches were against two of the most difficult opponents the league has to offer.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, has yet to showcase the same level of talent as Lexington's two previous USL-C opponents.

Defensively, LSC bounced back nicely after allowing two goals in the season opener. Goalkeeper Oliver Semmle collected his first clean sheet in green vs. Sacramento in the club's previous league match, and his backline prevented him from facing a single shot on target vs. Flower City.

Its match against Brooklyn initiates a grueling stretch for LSC in which it will play four matches in 11 days, including an early-season rematch vs. Louisville City FC in the Second Round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Kickoff from Lexington SC Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING BROOKLYN

Brooklyn FC won its inaugural USL Championship match, 1-0, before dropping its next two by a combined score of 5-1. At 1W-2L-0D, Brooklyn enters play tied for the second-worst goal differential in the league through three matches.

Juan Carlos Obregón Jr., a veteran of the USL ecosystem who began his career with RGV Toros FC in 2019, leads the league with eight shots on target. The Honduran is tied with his teammate Markus Anderson for the club scoring lead with one goal.

Brooklyn's 18-year-old goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich has played every minute for the club, posting a 54.5% save percentage with six saves on 11 shots faced.

KIDS DAY

Wednesday is Kids Day at Lexington Sporting Club, a match in which kids are the most important people in the building!

A special meal deal including a hot dog, chips and a drink will be offered to fans 12 and younger for only $9. Kids can also take part in pre-match arts and crafts, visit a face painter and balloon artist, and more!

Kids Club Members also receive a variety of other benefits, all of which can be found here.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream live on ESPN+ and in Spanish on TUDN. Additionally, all the action will air on SiriusXM FC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 24, 2026

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