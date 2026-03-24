Match Preview: Brooklyn FC Men at Lexington SC

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) Men travel to Lexington SC Stadium on Wednesday night for a matchup against Lexington Sporting Club, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The match marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Brooklyn enters the match with a 1-0-2 record in its inaugural USL Championship season and will look to turn strong attacking performances into results after a narrow 2-1 loss to Hartford Athletic Saturday night at Maimonides Park.

Despite the result, Brooklyn controlled much of the match, finishing with 70 percent possession, 26 shots, and 11 shots on target, highlighting the team's attacking intent and ability to create chances.

The Hartford match also marked a milestone moment for Brooklyn FC, as Markus Anderson scored his first goal for the club off the men's team's first-ever assist from So Nishikawa.

Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. and Anderson lead the team with one league goal each, while Nishikawa leads the team with one assist. Stefan Stojanovic has been a key creative presence early in the season, leading the team in chances created.

Lexington SC enters the match still searching for its first league victory with a record of one draw and one loss, but the club is coming off a 9-0 victory over Flower City Union in the U.S. Open Cup.

Midfielder Nick Firmino has emerged as Lexington's primary creative force, leading the team in chances created, while Aaron Molloy and Phillip Goodrum have been key contributors in attack.

Defensively, Lexington features experienced players, including Javain Brown, a former MLS defender, and goalkeeper Oliver Semmle, who has already recorded a clean sheet this season.

How to Watch

Wednesday's match between Brooklyn FC and Lexington SC will be available to watch live on ESPN+. The match will also be broadcast on TUDN and available via SiriusXM radio.

Player Availability

Unavailable

Pierre Da Silva

Tickets are available now on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 24, 2026

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