Emilio Ycaza Wins USLC Player of the Week Honors for Week 3

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The USL Championship announced Tuesday that Charleston Battery midfielder Emilio Ycaza was named the Week 3 Player of the Week, presented by Konami eFootball.

Ycaza provided heroics off the bench during the Battery's 3-2 comeback win over Birmingham Legion FC, as he scored twice in the final 15 minutes of action to secure the dramatic victory.

The skipper leveled the game in the 80th minute with a clinical conversion from the penalty spot that set up the Battery for a chance to take all three points. After waves of pressure, Ycaza knocked in the winner at the death off a corner kick to lift Charleston past Birmingham.

During his shift in the second half, Ycaza also recorded two duels won, five recoveries, two interceptions and 80% passing accuracy.

The comeback triumph marked the Battery's first win after trailing at halftime since April 12, 2025, against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, and their first victory after trailing by at least two goals in a game since June 28, 2024, against North Carolina FC.

Ycaza's nod to the Team of the Week brings the Battery's season total to two selections, and he's the first from the club to be crowned Player of the Week in 2026.

Joey Akpunonu garnered an honorable mention for the Team of the Week Bench. The center-back was credited with the match-winning assist, had a co-team-high six recoveries and three clearances, and led the match with 13 accurate long balls.

Ycaza earned 45% of the ballot to claim the Player of the Week award. The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.

Charleston are set to hit the road for their next four matches: Detroit City FC (March 28), Charlotte Independence (March 31), Louisville City FC (April 4), Brooklyn FC (April 11). The Battery's next home game will be on Sat., April 18, against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on national television at Patriots Point. Tickets for the match are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 3 GK - Antony Siaha, Hartford Athletic

D - So Nishikawa, Brooklyn FC

D - Danny Barbir, San Antonio FC

D - Sebastian Anderson, Hartford Athletic

M - Bruno Rendón, Indy Eleven

M - Emilio Ycaza, Charleston Battery | Player of the Week

M - Wolfgang Prentice, Oakland Roots SC

M - Owen Damm, FC Tulsa

F - Jorge Hernandez, San Antonio FC

F - Russell Cicerone, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC

Coach - Dominic Casciato, Tampa Bay Rowdies

Bench - Adam Beaudry (LDN), Aodhan Quinn (IND), Joey Akpunonu (CHS), Barry Coffey (HFD), Jojea Kwizera (RI), Markus Anderson (BKN), MD Myers (TBR)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 24, 2026

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