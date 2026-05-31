Sporting JAX Men Draw, Earn Point in Weather-Shortened Match

Published on May 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







The Sporting JAX men's team earned a point for the second match in a row, drawing 2-2 against Brooklyn FC on Sunday in a match that came to an end in the 74th minute via USL decision after thunderstorms descended upon Hodges Stadium.

Tyshawn's Spark

The Sporting JAX attack came to life in the 37th minute when Edgardo Rito drove down the pitch. A deflected ball found its way to defender Tyshawn Rose, who fired a shot from outside the box. His shot soared past Brooklyn goalkeeper Jackson Lee's outstretched arms to cut into Brooklyn's lead. The first goal of the day was also the first of Rose's USL Championship career, and it will be one to remember.

Continued Impact

Sporting JAX started strong in the second half, fighting for an equalizer. Rito made an impact yet again when he regained possession of the ball, passing it to captain Kieran Sadlier. Sadlier, who scored twice in Wednesday's outing, worked his way into the box and sent a cross to Rafferty Pedder, who completed the sequence with the team's second goal of the day.

This also marked Pedder's second-straight match scoring an equalizer, following a timely goal on Wednesday in the 89th minute against San Antonio FC.

Looking Ahead

Sporting JAX keeps things going at Hodges Stadium next Saturday, June 6 for Florida Man Night as they take on in-state rival Tampa Bay Rowdies.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 31, 2026

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