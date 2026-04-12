FC Tulsa's Home Regulation Unbeaten Streak Snapped at 18

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa couldn't find their finishing boots despite multiple attacking chances in a 1-0 loss against Orange County SC at ONEOK Field on Saturday night.

The Scissortails came out firing with numerous close chances in the first half including a shot from midfielder Bailey Sparks and a header from defender Harvey St. Clair. Despite controlling 65 percent of the possession, the Black and Gold failed to capitalize and found themselves tied at the break.

The visitors picked things up in the second half and took the lead by slotting home a loose ball in the 55th minute against the run of play. Tulsa pushed for a late equalizer with St. Clair hitting the post on the cusp of stoppage time, but ultimately, they couldn't hit the mark in their first home regular season loss in 364 days.

"Overall, I'm disappointed with the result but proud of the effort," Head Coach Luke Spencer said. "I thought the guys gave absolutely everything and got nothing from the game. Chances are being created, and now it's just about finding that touch in the final third."

Tonight's loss snaps an 18-match home unbeaten streak in regulation across all competitions for FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field and a 14-match home regular season unbeaten run dating back nearly a full calendar year. Both are the longest such streaks in club history.

"I think we're getting the right chances," midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski said. "We're getting in the right spots. I believe that once one falls, the next is going to fall, and it's going to be a roller coaster after that. We'll get back on top."

It's a quick turnaround for the Scissortails as they travel to face St. Louis City SC on Wednesday night in the Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup. They then head west to face off against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday, April 18.

"Games are what we want," St. Clair said. "We want to play as much as we can. We see it as a challenge. We're ready for it, and we're going to give 110 percent. We've got to take training very seriously so it can be the exact same as it is in games to keep improving and do better."

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, April 25 as it takes on One Knoxville SC at 7 p.m. for their first match in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Tulsa CW stations and streamed on ESPN+.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON - MATCH SUMMARY

FC Tulsa 0:1 Orange County SC | ONEOK Field | Saturday, April 11, 2026

MATCH STATS

SCORING

OC - Lyam MacKinnon 55'

MISCONDUCT

TUL - Jamie Webber (Yellow) 24'

OC - Marcelo Palomino (Yellow) 30'

TUL - Delentz Pierre (Yellow) 69'

TUL - Ian (Yellow) 84'

TUL - Raheem Somersall (Yellow) 89'

LINEUPS

FC Tulsa (4-2-3-1) - Dane Jacomen; Owen Damm (Lucas Stauffer 75'), Lamar Batista, Ian, Harvey St Clair; Jeorgio Kocevski, Delentz Pierre (Abdoulaye Cissoko 87'); Bailey Sparks, Bruno Lapa (Raheem Somersall 64'), Bailey Sparks (Stefan Lukic 64'), Jamie Webber; Kalil ElMedkhar (Remi Cabral 65')

Subs Not Used: Alex Tambakis, Alonzo Clarke, Zion Siranga

Orange County SC (4-4-2) - Alex Rando; Nico Benalcazar, Garrison Tubbs, Tom Brewitt, Mouhamadou War; Christopher Hegardt (Tyson Espy 76'), Stephen Kelly (Grayson Doody 86'), Marcelo Palomino (Ousmane Sylla 46'), Kevin Partida; Lyam MacKinnon, Yaniv Bazini (Ethan Zubak 46')

Subs Not Used: Tetsuya Kadono, Jamir Johnson, Apollo Marinch, Efren Solis

MATCH STATS: TUL | OC

GOALS: 0|1

ASSISTS: 0|0

POSSESSION: 68|32

SHOTS: 13|7

SHOTS ON GOAL: 3|3

SAVES: 2|3

FOULS: 18|10

OFFSIDES: 1|0

CORNERS: 4|3







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026

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