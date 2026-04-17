San Antonio FC Signs Forward EJ Johnson for Remainder of 2026 Season
Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed forward EJ Johnson for the remainder of the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Johnson previously signed a 25-day contract with the team on March 17.
Johnson helped add valuable depth to San Antonio's attacking core in the busy stretch, playing 311 minutes in seven appearances across all competitions. The 22-year-old impressed in his club debut against ASC New Stars in the U.S. Open Cup, scoring his first goal and recording two shots on target in his first 33 minutes of play.
San Antonio heads to rival El Paso Locomotive FC this Saturday, April 18 to kick off the first leg of the 2026 Copa Tejas. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.
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