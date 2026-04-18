FC Tulsa Launches 'College Night' for April 25 Match
Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa is excited to announce College Night, a promotion for its upcoming home match against One Knoxville SC on Saturday, April 25 at 7:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field.
Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Tulsa CW.
Promotional highlights of next Saturday's match include an FC Tulsa koozie giveaway for the first 1,000 fans at the gate. Students can show their college IDs at the box office for $8 tickets or gain access to the $1 Beer Section for $18.
This match is the first for FC Tulsa in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup which features clubs from USL Championship and USL League One competing for interleague bragging rights. The Scissortails welcome the defending League One champions to ONEOK Field to get their group stage started.
College Night is presented by Main Event.
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