Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Sacramento Republic FC: Tuesday, 7PM

Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, NY., Apr. 21 - Brooklyn FC men return to Maimonides Park this Tuesday, April 21 at 7:00 PM to face Sacramento Republic FC. Sacramento come into this fixture sitting fourth in the Western Conference. Over their last six matches, they have recorded two wins, three draws, and just one defeat. Their attacking threat has been a key factor in their success, led by German forward Dominik Wanner. Wanner has been instrumental in the final third, contributing to five goals in eight appearances this season.

At the heart of Sacramento's defense stands their captain, Irish center-back Lee Desmond. The 31-year-old has been a cornerstone for the team, starting every match so far in 2026. Under his leadership, Sacramento have kept six clean sheets, while Desmond has also contributed offensively with one goal of his own.

Brooklyn FC, however, head into this clash with strong momentum. In their previous outing, they pulled off an impressive upset against league powerhouse Charleston Battery, securing a dominant 3-0 victory at home.

Rising star Markus Anderson, just 22 years old, was the standout performer, scoring once and providing two assists, directly contributing to all three goals. With confidence high and momentum on their side, Brooklyn FC will look to build on that performance as they aim for back-to-back wins on home turf.

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Pierre da Silva







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 17, 2026

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