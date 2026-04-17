Monterey Bay FC Travel to Colorado Springs in Fourth Road Trip of 2026
Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - Monterey Bay FC (0-4-2, 2 points) travel to face Colorado Springs Switchbacks (1-2-2, 5 points) at Weidner Field on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. PT in Week 7 of the 2026 USL Championship regular season. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+
Monterey Bay FC head out on the road following a 3-1 loss to Indy Eleven last weekend. The Crisp-and-Kelp showed signs of defensive organization and discipline leading into the match versus Indy Eleven. However, the side is still searching for its first win of the 2026 campaign and to find a solution to the lack of goalscoring as MBFC has only scored twice (both by Wesley Leggett) in the 2026 USL Championship season.
Colorado Springs Switchbacks enter the match in solid early-season form, collecting five points from their first 5 matches. The club is yet to lose at home as they possess a 1-0-1 record at Weidner Field. A 3-2 victory against Las Vegas Lights and 0-0 draw in their previous match versus Lexington SC. Colorado Springs is looking to continue their and remain undefeated record at home despite not playing a game in the USL Championship last week.
The previous matchup between both sides was on September 6 of last season, also in Colorado Springs. Monterey Bay FC fell 2-1 to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC during the 2025 USL Championship season at Weidner Field. The Crisp-and-Kelp began the match having a quiet and simple match against Colorado until Tarik Scott opened up the scoring at the 40th minute to give Monterey Bay FC the lead heading into halftime. Monterey maintained the lead until Switchbacks defender Tyler Clegg scored the equalizing goal at the 56th minute. The score remained equal until Colorado Springs gained the lead for the first in the match at the 63rd minute with a goal from Kyle Vassell. With the victory for Colorado Springs, the Switchbacks awarded MBFC their 12th loss of the season and tied the season series at one a piece after Monterey Bay defeated them by the same score of 2-1 on April 12 at Cardinale Stadium.
Historically, Monterey Bay FC has struggled in Colorado Springs as they have yet to record a win on the road. The Western Conference rivals played on September 6, 2026 with Colorado Springs taking the victory 2-1. Monterey have obtained three victories against the Switchbacks with all occurring at Cardinale Stadium.
Monterey Bay FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Venue: Weidner Field; Colorado Springs, Colorado
Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026; 3:00 p.m. MT (2:00 p.m. PT)
Weather: Sunny and 54°F
2026 Records
Monterey Bay FC (0-4-2, 2 pts, 12th West); Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (1-2-2, 5 pts, 8th West)
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