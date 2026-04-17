Hartford Athletic Looks to Bounce Back against Loudoun United FC

Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic continue their homestand on Saturday, April 18th, taking on Loudoun United FC at Trinity Health Stadium for a United Soccer League Championship match. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC VS. LOUDOUN UNITED FC

WHEN: Saturday, April 18th, 7:00 PM

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford CT

HOW TO WATCH: WFSB.com, The WAX, ESPN+

HOPING FOR A REBOUND

Hartford Athletic rolls into Saturday coming off their ugliest showing of the season - a 4-0 defeat at the hands of El Paso Locomotive FC, their first loss of the 2026 campaign. While they still sit in fourth place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings, cutting ties with the losing streak is of the utmost importance. The top six teams in the conference are all separated by a combined four points and the three points up for grabs on Saturday will be vital for Hartford to take to gain some separation.

OFFENSE RUNNING DRY

After rippling twine nine times combined through their first five games of the season, Hartford Athletic have hit a dry spell with no goals in their last three contests. They'll need to set their focus on fostering strong defensive play, which they've had for much of the campaign, into an abundance of opportunities on the offensive side of the ball if they want to reach a successful outcome on Saturday. Look for offensive cogs such as Augi Williams, Sadat Anaku, and Michee Ngalina to help steer the ship in the right direction.

SCOUTING REPORT

Loudoun United FC heads into Saturday's matchup with an 0-2-3 record, good for 12th place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings. While they're still looking for their first win of the 2026 season, they've scored a combined five goals across two ties in their last two outings. Their starting goalkeeper, Adam Beaudry, sits tied for fourth place in the league in saves with 18. Another player for Hartford to look out for is Thorleifur Úlfarsson who leads the squad with four goals in five games. Hartford Athletic will need to take advantage of each team's respective footing in the league standings and capitalize on crucial points following last weekend's bleak result.

BEFORE THE HUDDLE

"We experienced the kind of night a team wants to forget but those can also be the best moments to remember going forward, a lot went wrong on every level starting with my prep for the team, our energy level and concentration level. We have to dig into the 'why' on every front and make sure that this week allows for a meaningful reset to the form that has seen us be so hard to beat early in the season this year," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "We are growing again this year, I think this team will be excellent when all of the pieces come together but this week is about owning what happened last week and making ourselves stronger coming out of it."

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 17, 2026

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