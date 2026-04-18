Nusenda Partners with New Mexico United and Albuquerque Public Schools for Savings Goal Campaign

Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Nusenda Credit Union has partnered with New Mexico United and Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) to launch the New Mexico United Savings Goals Campaign, a new financial literacy initiative designed to engage fifth-grade students through creative learning and community connection.

The campaign invites fifth-grade students from eight APS elementary schools to participate in a creative writing contest focused on the theme of personal savings. The initiative blends classroom learning with real-world experiences, reinforcing foundational financial concepts while celebrating the students' unique voices.

"Since our founding by educators more than 90 years ago, we've believed deeply that financial well-being starts with education," said Michelle Dearholt, CEO and President of Nusenda. "Through this partnership, we're creating meaningful learning opportunities that empower students to build confidence in financial concepts early and positively shape their futures."

The campaign launches April 20 with a CU Reads classroom presentation of Saving for BINGO, delivered by Nusenda team members and volunteers. Following the reading, students will write essays describing what saving means to them. Essays will be evaluated using a standardized rubric, with student submissions advancing through two rounds of judging.

First-round student winners will each receive four tickets to the New Mexico United match on May 23, along with New Mexico United and Nusenda-branded items. Eight final student winners will be honored with special school celebrations during the week of May 18, featuring New Mexico United player visits, soccer balls, Nusenda piggy banks, and classroom pizza parties.

"We are excited to join this partnership with Nusenda," said club Vice President Clint Gray "This goes perfectly with the club's mission of bringing New Mexicans together in ways never done before."

Participating schools include Alvarado, Dennis Chavez, Dolores Gonzales, Hawthorne, Longfellow, Mary Ann Binford, and MacArthur Elementary Schools.

The campaign concludes on May 23, when student winners, their families, teachers, and principals are invited to attend the New Mexico United match and take part in special game-day activities.

To learn more about the Nusenda's community impact and partnerships, visit https://www.nusenda.org/member-benefits/power-of-we-in-action.







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