Locomotive Return Home to Face San Antonio FC in Copa Tejas Clash

Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC returns to Southwest University Park on Saturday night, April 18, 2026, to take on San Antonio FC in the first Copa Tejas Cup matchup of the 2026 season, looking to carry their unbeaten league form into a rivalry showdown against one of the USL Championship's top defensive sides. Gates open at 6 p.m. with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

Watch: ESPN+, KVIA.com, KVIA App

Be sure to follow @eplocomotivefc on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for live updates of the match. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play for instant access to mobile tickets, team content, and match notifications.

MATCH NOTES

FULL STEAM AHEAD

El Paso Locomotive FC returns home to face San Antonio FC on Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park in the first edition of the Copa Tejas Cup matchup. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+, KVIA.com, and the KVIA app, with a one-hour delay airing on The CW beginning at 8 p.m.

Los Locos enter the contest as one of two teams that remain unbeaten in League play (4-0-1). The fixture marks a key early-season test at home as El Paso looks to continue its strong form and build momentum in Copa Tejas play.

BY THE NUMBERS (USL Championship)

Record: 4-0-1

Goals: 14 scored, 5 conceded

Shots: 41 total, 27 on target (66%)

Rubio Rubín & Amando Moreno: 8 combined goals (team leaders); Rubín-4, Moreno-4

Clean Sheets: 2

Fouls: 79 drawn, 74 committed

Discipline: 13 yellow cards, 1 red card

LAST TIME OUT

USL Championship Regular Season

El Paso Locomotive FC delivered a dominant 4-0 road victory over Hartford Athletic, extending their unbeaten start to 6-0-1 and securing a fourth straight league win. Eric Calvillo opened the scoring in the 12th minute, followed by Tony Álfaro converting a penalty, while Diego Abitia added his first league goal in the 32nd minute and Gabi Torres capped the scoring in the 64th minute. The result pushes Los Locos to 13 points and second place in the Western Conference, matching the best seven-match start in club history and continuing a potent run of 20 goals across all competitions this season.

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

El Paso Locomotive FC's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run came to an end in the Round of 32 with a 4-1 loss to MLS side Houston Dynamo FC after playing more than an hour down a man. Houston struck in the 2nd minute, and the match shifted in the 25th minute when Kofi Twumasi was issued a red card, forcing El Paso to play with 10 men for the remainder. Despite the setback, Locomotive created chances, including Gabi Torres hitting the post, and showed resilience with a 75th-minute goal from Beto Avila. Houston capitalized on the numerical advantage with three second-half goals to secure the result, while goalkeeper Sebastian Mora-Mora made several key saves to limit further damage.

FIRST SETBACK SINCE OCTOBER

El Paso Locomotive FC suffered its first loss of the 2026 season in a 4-1 defeat at Houston Dynamo FC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play, marking the club's first road loss since a 5-2 setback at San Antonio FC on October 25, 2025, coincidentally against this week's home opponent.

COPA TEJAS

Copa Tejas is a supporter-driven rivalry competition among professional soccer clubs in Texas. It was created by fans in 2019 to crown the best team in the state based on head-to-head results during the regular season. San Antonio FC enters as the defending 2025 champion.

2025 San Antonio FC

2024 El Paso Locomotive FC

2023 San Antonio FC

2022 San Antonio FC

2021 El Paso Locomotive FC

The Copa Tejas Shield includes men's and women's teams across USL, MLS, and NWSL. Locomotive won the shield in 2021.

ALL-TIME SERIES VS SAN ANTONIO FC

El Paso Locomotive FC holds a 4-6-5 record all-time against San Antonio FC in one of the USL Championship's most tightly contested rivalries. Los Locos have been outscored 27-20 across 15 meetings but have remained competitive throughout, with 11 of the 15 matches decided by one goal or ending in a draw. El Paso has found more success on the road, posting a 2-3-3 record at Toyota Field, including a 1-0 win on June 5, 2024, while holding a 2-3-2 mark at Southwest University Park, where their last home victory in the series came on August 4, 2021 (2-0).

LAST TIME OUT VS SAN ANTONIO FC

El Paso Locomotive FC fell 5-2 on the road to San Antonio FC on October 25, 2025, at Toyota Field in the highest-scoring match in series history. Los Locos generated 12 shots with five on target and recorded 63% possession, but San Antonio capitalized on its chances to pull away. The match marked the most goals conceded by El Paso in the all-time series and snapped momentum following a competitive stretch that included a 1-0 road win (June 2024) and a 2-2 home draw (October 2024) in the previous two meetings.

POSSESSION WITHOUT PRODUCTION

Despite consistently controlling possession, averaging nearly 60% across the series and eclipsing 60% in eight matches, El Paso has been limited offensively, scoring one goal or fewer in 10 of 15 meetings.

OFFENSE VS DEFENSE

El Paso Locomotive FC's attack enters as one of the most explosive offenses in the USL Championship, tied for 1st in goals (14) and leading the league with a 34% conversion rate, with Rubio Rubín and Amando Moreno pacing the offense with four goals each. The offense will be tested against a San Antonio FC that has conceded just three goals in seven matches and leads the league with five clean sheets.

UNBEATEN FORM AMONG ELITE COMPANY

Heading into Week 7 of league play, El Paso Locomotive is one of two unbeaten teams in the USL Championship - along with the Tampa Bay Rowdies - and the only team in the Western Conference to remain unbeaten. The team ranks second in Western Conference standings with 13 points behind Orange County FC.

LEAGUE-LEADING ATTACK

El Paso Locomotive FC enters the match as one of the most dangerous attacking teams in the USL Championship, tied for 1st in goals scored (14) and 1st in conversion rate (34%), highlighting elite efficiency in front of goal. Despite ranking 19th in total shots (57), Los Locos have maximized their chances.

ATTACKING BALANCE LEADING THE WAY

El Paso Locomotive FC has scored 14 goals through five USL Championship matches, with contributions coming from across the attack. Seven different players have found the back of the net, led by Rubio Rubín and Amando Moreno with four goals each, accounting for 57% of the team's scoring output. The Locomotive has added 41 shots, 27 on target.

DEFENSIVE DISCIPLINE

Defensively, El Paso has conceded five goals in five matches (1.00 GAA) while recording two clean sheets. The back line, anchored by Kenny Hoban, Alvaro Quezada, and Tony Álfaro, has limited opponents to 12 shots faced, with goalkeepers combining for seven saves. Sebastian Mora-Mora has been particularly effective, posting a 0.50 goals-against average and one clean sheet in two starts.

MIDFIELD CONTROL

The Locomotive midfield has played a key role in generating chances, combining for six assists on the season. Alex Méndez (2 goals, 1 assist) has been a standout, contributing both as a scorer and playmaker while registering seven shots and five on target. Eric Calvillo (1 goal, 1 assist) and Robert Coronado (1 assist) have added to the attacking build-up, while Ricky Ruiz and Kofi Twumasi have anchored the midfield, each starting all five matches and logging 450 minutes.

ATTACKING ON ALL CYLINDERS

El Paso's boots are on fire. Los Locos have scored 21 goals over eight matches, including 14 in five USL Championship contests. Seven players have contributed in league play, with Amando Moreno and Rubio Rubín leading the charge with four apiece.

CLINICAL IN KEY MOMENTS

Six of the club's 21 goals have been game-winners, with El Paso capitalizing on key stretches, especially between the 21st and 40th minutes, where they have scored eight goals, their most productive window. Eighteen of El Paso's 21 goals have come from the starting XI, with 16 scored from open play.

DUAL THREAT UP TOP

Rubio Rubín and Amando Moreno have combined for eight goals in league play, forming one of the most dangerous attacking duos in the USL Championship. Both players are averaging over a goal per match. Rubín and Moreno each have four goals, tying for the team lead and ranking tied for second among league leaders.

LEAGUE RECOGNITION

El Paso Locomotive FC has earned multiple USL Championship honors early in the 2026 season, highlighting strong individual performances across the squad. Rubio Rubín and Amando Moreno have each been named Player of the Week (Weeks 1 and 5, respectively) while also earning Team of the Week selections. Alex Méndez has been named to the Team of the Week twice (Weeks 2 and 4), while Tony Alfaro earned Team of the Week honors in Week 6. In goals, Sebastian Mora-Mora was recognized with Save of the Week in Week 4.

AVILA DELIVERS ON THE BIG STAGE

Beto Avila continues to be a reliable scoring presence against top competition, becoming the only El Paso Locomotive FC player to find the net against an MLS opponent with his 75th-minute strike against Houston Dynamo FC in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. The goal adds to his track record in the competition, as Avila also scored a brace against Austin FC in the 2025 Round of 32, netting in the 20th and 34th minutes to give Locomotive a 2-0 first-half lead before Austin mounted a late comeback. Across the last two Open Cup matchups against MLS sides, Avila has accounted for all three of Locomotive's goals.

RESILIENT IN ADVERSITY

Locomotive FC played more than 65 minutes down a man following a 25th-minute red card. Despite the disadvantage, El Paso created several chances throughout the match, including a first-half shot off the post and additional chances in both halves, culminating in a goal by Beto Avila in the 75th minute.

CONTEXT BEHIND THE SCORELINE

El Paso Locomotive FC conceded a season-high four goals in the 4-1 loss to Houston Dynamo FC, marking the most goals allowed in a match during the 2026 campaign. However, Locomotive played more than 65 minutes down a man following a 25th-minute red card.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 17, 2026

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