MATCH Preview: Miami FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Overview: MIA vs. PHX
- Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026
- Kickoff: 7:00 P.M. ET
- Venue: South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium (Miami, Florida)
- Forecast: 82 degrees with sunny skies at kickoff
- How to Watch: ESPN+ (USA), ESPN LATAM, YouTube (International)
KNOW YOUR CLUB - Miami FC
Miami FC returns home this weekend to host Phoenix Rising FC at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium. As the season continues to build, Miami aims to carry momentum into another home performance.
Miami is coming off a 0-0 draw against San Antonio FC in a physical and intense matchup. The team showed strong defensive discipline to secure a clean sheet in a game that featured multiple cautions and a late red card.
Despite the challenges, Miami remained organized and handled pressure well to earn a point. Returning home, the focus will be on maintaining defensive solidity while improving consistency in the final third.
The squad will be without Mason Tunbridge, who serves a suspension following last weekend's red card.
Saturday's match presents another opportunity for Miami to build on its defensive performances while continuing to develop rhythm in attack.
KNOW YOUR OPPONENT - Phoenix Rising FC
Phoenix Rising FC enters Saturday's matchup in strong form following a 3-0 win over New Mexico United on April 11. The result highlighted their attacking quality and provides momentum heading into the weekend.
With a full week of rest, Phoenix arrives in Miami confident after a commanding performance in its last outing. Their ability to convert chances and control play in the final third will present a challenge for Miami.
As both teams look to establish consistency early in the season, Saturday night's matchup sets up to be a competitive contest.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Saturday's match marks the first meeting between Miami FC and Phoenix Rising FC. As both teams continue to settle into the 2026 campaign, the matchup presents an opportunity to make an early statement.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 17, 2026
- MATCH Preview: Miami FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Miami FC
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